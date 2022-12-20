Scientists and conservationists welcomed a landmark UN agreement this week to protect roughly a third of the planet’s lands and seas by 2030, but warned much remained to be done to thwart the catastrophic demise of the natural world.

The agreement by almost 200 countries, reached in the early hours of the morning on Monday in Montreal, comes as scientists raise the alarm over the widespread decline of biodiversity, with many now describing it as a crisis that threatens food chains and water supplies and exacerbates climate change.

Dubbed a “Paris Agreement for nature”, in reference to the 2015 global climate accord, the pact’s more than 20 goals include a commitment that by 2030 at least 30 per cent of the planet’s lands and oceans should be “effectively conserved”, while at least 30 per cent of “degraded” land and ocean ecosystems should be under “effective restoration” programmes.

“It’s a big deal,” said Lina Barrera of Conservation International.

But despite cautious optimism in the scientific community, many of those following the talks admitted the final result was not perfect.

Unlike the Paris accord, the new Global Biodiversity Framework does not set country-specific targets and has been criticised for not including stronger language on halting extinction. It also is not legally binding.

Professor EJ Milner-Gulland, professor of biodiversity and head of the department of zoology at the University of Oxford, said some of the targets lacked concrete language.

“You look at the detail for the targets, which are for 2030, they’ll tend to have quite generic words like ‘enhance’ biodiversity, or ‘ensure that it’s sustainable’, and that kind of stuff is quite slippery,” said Milner-Gulland. “It’s really hard for countries to say — well, what am I going to do by 2030?”

She added that while the so-called “30 by 30” commitments were “good”, they would “not solve the problem”.

“It’s very, very clear from scientific evidence that the only way to actually halt and reverse biodiversity loss is to tackle the underlying drivers of biodiversity loss . . . and those are unsustainable consumption, damaging supply chains and overconsumption by wealthy countries,” Milner-Gulland said.

Others raised concerns around vague targets on committing countries to halting extinctions of species before 2050.

“Basically, the agreement is a watered-down version of business as usual when it comes to fighting wildlife extinction,” said Tanya Sanerib, international legal director at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The UN scientific body on nature, known as the Intergovernmental Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, found in its 2019 assessment that 1mn animal and plant species were in danger. It also estimated that about three-quarters of food crops that depend on animal pollination were at risk.

Scientists have cautioned it is important to specify which area is safeguarded under the 30 per cent agreement.

“There are places that we know are more important for sustaining other systems outside of that area,” said Jennifer Sunday, a marine biologist at McGill University. “Places where animals come to breed, or where we know there are important migratory nodes in a network. Not all land and ocean freshwater is equal.”

Christopher Dunn, executive director of Cornell Botanic Gardens, said: “There are going to be working groups from now until the end of time on this issue.”

But Dunn said international agreements would always contain some element of compromise, and that while the lack of “strict targets” was “a bit of a concern”, the deal was broadly positive.

The final approval process, chaired by China, was also marred by complaints from several African nations about how those procedures were handed.

“The overall agreement that was hammered out was a good one,” Dunn said. “Some of the organisations that are concerned by the lack of specific targets — well, we’re the ones doing the work anyway, and we know what needs to be done. We’ll carry on regardless.”