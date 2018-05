Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

FT Money reporter Kate Beioley hosts a Millennial Money takeover this week, talking to FT reporters Rianna Croxford, Nicholas Megaw and Camilla Hodgson about the new savings and investing apps that let Millennials manage money from their smart phones. After road-testing the apps, are they helpful hacks or phone-based fads?