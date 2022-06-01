Introducing Behind the Money. This is part 1 of 2 in a mini-series on crypto. Part 2 is available now here: https://link.chtbl.com/BTMMC

First up, we're wondering: is a crypto vibe shift underway? Bitcoin’s price has been dropping for weeks and earlier this month, a popular stablecoin collapsed. FT reporter Ethan Wu explains how the effects of that rippled into other areas of the crypto universe. Michela and Ethan will talk about what stablecoins are and why they matter — even for people who aren’t crypto investors.

