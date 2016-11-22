Facebook tries to re-enter China, British Airways’ awkward discovery and why altruistic people have more sexual partners

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

President-elect Donald Trump has reversed course on several campaign pledges including suggesting he will reconsider his view on withdrawing from the Paris climate accord, and has shown less confidence in the usefulness of waterboarding and other forms of torture after a frenetic 24-hour blizzard of activity.

In an interview with The New York Times — that was scheduled, cancelled and then reinstated after a dispute — Mr Trump toned down some extreme campaign promises and left some supporters dismayed after dropping his vow to jail Hillary Clinton. Here is the interview in 12 tweets. Earlier in the day the British government was forced to defend its ambassador to Washington after Mr Trump recommended he be replaced by Nigel Farage. It followed Tuesday’s news that the incoming US president had all but killed the Trans-Pacific Partnership by pledging to pull out of the trade pact on his first day, unsettling other traditional allies such as Japan.

Meanwhile, scrutiny over the president-elect’s potential conflicts of interest in countries such as India, the UAE, China, Indonesia and Saudi Arabia continued to grow. (FT, NYT)

In the news

Autumn Statement The first “Budget” of Theresa May’s government will be handed down on Wednesday. It will see chancellor Philip Hammond grappling with what he calls “eye-watering” debt levels and pushing back the goal to run a fiscal surplus into the early 2020s. One certainty is that Britain’s landlords will suffer a blow as Mr Hammond announces a ban on letting agents charge fees to tenants. Here are the FT’s other predictions as well as a wishlist from the business community. (FT)

Not so social network Facebook chief executive Mark Zuckerberg has cultivated relationships with Chinese leaders and made an effort to learn Mandarin. Now, the company has quietly created a censorship tool to get back into China. But a re-entry may not happen for years, if at all, given licensing restrictions and other regulations. (NYT, Bloomberg)

Polar scare Scientists are struggling to understand why a burst of “scary” warming at the North Pole has pushed Arctic temperatures nearly 20C higher than normal for this time of year. (FT)

Markets rally Asian equities continued to rise on Wednesday after Wall Street notched up another set of record highs overnight. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed above 19,000 points for the first time in the US on Tuesday. (FT)

China’s Lehman moment Chinese banks are increasingly reliant on funding sources that Western peers used before the financial crisis, leading investors and analysts to warn that the country’s financial system could be vulnerable to a Lehman Brothers-style collapse. (FT)

This is awkward The boss of Heathrow’s biggest customer, British Airways, only discovered that the airport’s planned third runway would require the demolition of his airline’s head office after looking at a map. Willie Walsh, the chief executive of BA’s parent company IAG, was apparently “never actually informed”. (Guardian)

It’s a big day for

Brexit Brussels will release its first batch of financial proposals since Britain’s EU referendum, giving an insight into how the bloc’s regulatory landscape may evolve without the UK. (FT)

The Fed The US Federal Reserve will release minutes from its latest policy meeting. The central bank’s latest statement hinted it was getting closer to lifting short-term interest rates again. The minutes will give signals as to how soon the committee wants to see a move. (FT)

Keep up with the important business, economic and political stories in the coming days with the FT’s WeekAhead.

Food for thought

The reality of world trade Could China rescue the globalisation of trade after its rejection under US president-elect Donald Trump? And are Mr Trump’s intentions fixed or negotiable? The FT’s Martin Wolf has the answers. (FT)

Quiet falls over Samsung town The sudden halt of Galaxy Note 7 production has hit Samsung’s Vietnam plant in the Bac Ninh Province where, as the country’s largest foreign company, it employs 110,000 people. (NAR)

A tough pledge There is evidence that US manufacturing has a bright future thanks to increasing automation. It just does not look like a future that will include millions of new manufacturing jobs — jobs Donald Trump vowed he would bring back to the US. (FT)

Trial of the century In what has already been a tumultuous year for Brazil, marked by the impeachment of former President Dilma Rousseff, Brazilians are bracing themselves for the start of corruption hearings against her predecessor, the once hugely popular Mr Lula da Silva. Meanwhile, fake news is already infecting the process. The top 10 false news stories about the major political scandal rocking Brazil had more Facebook engagement than the top 10 real news articles. (FT, BuzzFeed)

In defence of fasting There is a small but growing community of health fanatics who purport to have given up food for a month at a time or more - and not just to lose weight. Long-term fasting is hard. Is it also dangerous? (Atlantic)

Nice guys finish first We have all heard romantic advice such as “nice guys finish last” or “treat em’ mean, keep em’ keen”. It turns out we are drawn to those who do good deeds. (Scientific American)

Video of the day

Trump’s mixed message Donald Trump has released a video, outlining policy plans for his first 100 days in office. The FT’s news editor Peter Spiegel says the president-elect’s message is mixed, combining tough talking with bridge building. (FT)