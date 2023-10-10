Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Israel imposed a “complete siege” of the Gaza Strip, the Bank of Israel said it planned to sell up to $30bn of dollar reserves to support the shekel, and EU regulators will order US biotech Illumina to sell cancer test developer Grail.

Israel imposes ‘complete siege’ on Gaza as Hamas threatens hostages

Israel’s central bank to sell $30bn of foreign reserves to support shekel

EU regulators to order Illumina to sell $8bn cancer treatment group

