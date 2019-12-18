Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Last week Boris Johnson lead the conservative party to its biggest victory in over 30 years on a promise to “get Brexit done”. What should the UK expect from its new government and how has business reacted to the election? George Parker and Adam Samson talk to Siona Jenkins about what the next five years could bring.





Contributors: Siona Jenkins, editor, UK news, George Parker, political editor and Adam Samson, global head of Fast FT. Producer: Persis Love. Photo credit: Leon Neal/PA

