All the answers here are linked in some way. Once you’ve spotted the connection, any you didn’t know the first time around should become easier.

Dr Thomas Stockmann is the main character in which play by Henrik Ibsen?

In which month did the miners’ strike of 1984/5 both begin and end?

Which Radio 4 programme replaced Kaleidoscope in 1998?

In George Orwell’s Nineteen Eighty-Four, Winston Smith’s gin, cigarettes and coffee are all which brand?

Which Christian church was originally founded in 1865 as the East London Christian Mission?

“Your Latest Trick”, “Walk of Life” and “Money for Nothing” are all tracks on which bestselling studio album?

What’s the full name of the organisation that publishes the annual Good Beer Guide?

What’s the first-person singular possessive pronoun?

Which plc dropped the words “Royal Dutch” from its legal name in 2022?