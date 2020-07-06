Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Covid-19 has been a global shock. But will it be a transformative one? In this special edition of the FT News Briefing, the FT’s chief economics commentator, Martin Wolf, explains why the global free market era might soon be coming to an end for western democracies, and why he thinks politics, society and the economy should now revolve around the idea of citizenship.





