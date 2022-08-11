Whatever happened to Mandela’s dream for South Africa?
Gideon talks to the South African writer and political activist, Songezo Zibi, about the need to build a coalition for change to help restore some of the high hopes that accompanied the end of apartheid.
Clips: SABC, The Sun
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
