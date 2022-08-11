Gideon talks to the South African writer and political activist, Songezo Zibi, about the need to build a coalition for change to help restore some of the high hopes that accompanied the end of apartheid.

Clips: SABC, The Sun

More on this topic:

Bain barred from UK state contracts over ‘grave misconduct’ in South Africa

South Africa hopes private sector can help end Eskom power crisis

South Africa’s Ramaphosa under fire after ranch burglary fuels questions over wealth

How three brothers ‘captured’ a country

Presented by Gideon Rachman.

