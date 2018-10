Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Negotiations between the UK and the EU are hotting up. A deal might be in sight, but can Theresa May sell it to her sceptical cabinet and party? Plus we examine why the universal credit welfare reforms should be paused and given more money. Presented by Sebastian Payne, with George Parker, Alex Barker, Robert Shrimsley and Miranda Green. Produced by Anna Dedhar and Harry Robertson