In the long list of central bank terminology, the US Federal Reserve delivered a “dovish hold” after its latest two-day meeting. This is a central bank unwilling to take away the training wheels for risk assets until an economic recovery is well established and inflation pressure is rising.

Such an approach from the Federal Open Market Committee entails looking past the recent jobs report for May and also the Nasdaq Composite hitting a record this week. Financial stability concerns fade when the economy faces a long and uncertain path of recovery.

In that vein, Jay Powell, the Fed chair, stressed this tongue twister point during his press conference:

“We are not even thinking about thinking about raising rates.”

The FOMC statement left Treasury yields relatively unchanged, while the S&P 500 briefly turned positive. During Mr Powell’s press conference, which revealed his concerns over high unemployment and the risk of a protracted recovery, trading in the S&P became choppier, with small-cap stocks notably much weaker.

In contrast, the tech heavy Nasdaq rallied and closed above 10,000 points at an all-time peak. Lower rates for an extended period is good news for growth stocks, less so for other areas of the equity market. While the euro trimmed some of its earlier strength, the US dollar remained weaker and that trend bodes well for emerging markets.

The latest summary of economic projections from the FOMC, known as the “Dot Plot”, revealed the vast majority of officials expect no shift in the current overnight interest rate band through to the end of 2022.

Core inflation is expected to stay below 2 per cent for the period and earlier on Wednesday, the latest US inflation data for May, showed an annual core rate of 1.2 per cent — versus a forecast 1.3 per cent — affirm a disinflationary impulse.

As for the economy — which is very much an educated guess at the moment — the FOMC expects a hole or output gap by the end of next year, as a 6.5 per cent decline in gross domestic product this year is being followed by an expansion of 5 per cent next year.

Another development was a separate statement that the Open Market Trading Desk at the New York Fed would continue buying Treasury and mortgage-backed securities at their current pace, and Mr Powell indicated a willingness for upsizing the pace of quantitative easing if that is required.

Here’s a look at the target range or for the federal funds rate, with the median anchored at a midpoint of 0.125 per cent. An update on what 2023 looks like arrives at the September FOMC meeting.

© -

A couple of officials have pencilled in a rate rise in 2022, but as a collective, the FOMC is leaning well in favour of keeping rates near zero for an extended time. That’s hardly a shock given the prevailing economic and financial uncertainties. One refrain getting an airing lately among market observers is that the fed funds rate did not rise until 2015 in the wake of the financial crisis.

And Mr Powell said:

“It’s possible we’ll need to do more and it’s possible Congress will need to do more.”

Doing more, argues Scott Minerd at Guggenheim Investments, entails the Fed announcing a “commitment to large-scale asset purchases” in the coming months given the rising amount of Treasury debt being sold to fund the government deficit. Scott writes:

“The rate sensitivity of the mortgage market, and the importance of the housing sector to the overall economy, means the Fed is not going to want to see long-term rates skyrocket. The announcement of a QE programme would let the market know that the Fed is prepared to absorb some of the supply that is driven by federal deficits, while increasing the money supply to support nominal economic growth.”

Should extended forward guidance, followed by a formal QE programme fail to cap the rise in long-dated Treasury yields, expect the Fed to implement yield curve control. All in an effort to keep long-term Treasury yields low with the ambition of sustaining a recovery and one that likely keeps risk assets buoyant. At what cost in terms of financial stability simply does not enter the equation for now and perhaps for some time to come.

Indeed, Mr Powell stressed that their principal focus is on the economy and not a specific level of asset prices and at the Fed “we want the markets to be working” in order to bolster the economy.

As for financial stability, Mr Powell believes that the banking system is in sound shape and can absorb the current economic shock. Whether that ensues is very much an open question.

Quick Hits — What’s on the markets radar?

Another mini-cycle has begun, marking the fourth in a series that stretches back to the financial crisis according to analysts at Société Générale.

As shown here, the previous peaks the peak arrived in April 2010, August 2014 and October 2018 and run for between 13 and 2 months. The “up-leg” of these cycles were distinguished by higher equity markets, a weaker dollar, and higher Treasury yields notes SocGen.

The bank argues that the combination of loose monetary and fiscal policies will nurture a gradual recovery and bolster the performance of some equity sectors — financials, industrials and energy — that in their view are not expensive, in contrast with that of groups including technology, healthcare, materials and staples.

That leaves SocGen favouring US midsized companies versus the large tech Nasdaq 100. Their rationale:

“Nasdaq 100 earnings momentum has recently moved into negative territory whereas much is already priced in for mid-caps. They are also less leveraged than their small-caps peers while having a higher weight in cyclical sectors which still have some catch-up to do.”

The OECD’s twice-yearly global economic forecast leaves the UK holding the wooden spoon among leading countries hit hard by the pandemic. The UK is highly dependent on services and the OECD thinks the economy faces a tough road ahead restoring its economy to the level of early 2020. That challenge will only intensify should the UK leave the EU without a trade deal.

The rally in base metals — led by copper, nickel and aluminium — is raising the prospect of pushing prices beyond current fundamentals argues TD Securities and they note:

“While a demand-side recovery has helped base metals prices rally, a wave of algorithmic short covering is pushing prices to overshoot.”

Money managers via their futures positioning are largely on the sidelines, in contrast with algorithmic trend followers that TD believes “have maintained a sizeable short position across base metals”.

Expect a squeeze higher in prices, led by copper as short trades are covered back.

Another interesting story is that of gold, confined to a narrow range above $1,700 an ounce since April, although the FOMC statement bolstered the price during afternoon trading in New York. The likely trigger was a new record low of minus 0.675 for the US five-year real yield.

TD make a longer-term case for the precious metal:

“Those selling gold in response to risk-on could be missing the forest through the trees” as they note the likelihood of the Fed sticking with ultra-easy policy for some time, and capping long-dated Treasury yields via yield curve control. The big driver of gold is that of negative real yields and in this regard TD is not alone in thinking yields adjusted for inflation sit below zero for quite a while.