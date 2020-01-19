Factions within the African National Congress are pushing for a senior minister to step down in the latest sign of challenges to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s grip on South Africa’s ruling party.

South Africa’s biggest trade union federation, which has backed the ANC since 1990, singled out Pravin Gordhan, minister for state-owned enterprises, when it said last week that “heads have to roll” over the government’s failure to revive the struggling state power monopoly Eskom.

“Time has arrived for him to allow some people with fresh ideas to come,” said a spokesperson for Cosatu, the labour federation.

Others in the ANC have called for oversight of Eskom to be transferred from Mr Gordhan to the energy ministry, in a move that analysts said would also be a likely precursor to the minister’s removal.

The co-ordinated attacks on Mr Gordhan, a former finance minister and one of the country’s most respected pro-business officials, come as Mr Ramaphosa’s government faces growing pressure over its failure to revive the economy.

Mr Ramaphosa came to power in 2018 promising a “new dawn” after a decade of stagnant growth under Jacob Zuma. He pledged to reverse the fortunes of Eskom and other state-owned enterprises hollowed out by years of corruption but has so far struggled to implement major change.

Eskom last month announced the biggest rolling power blackouts in its history as it failed to meet power demand. Jabu Mabuza, the utility’s chairperson, then resigned after publicly apologising to Mr Ramaphosa for Eskom’s failure to prevent further shutdowns.

The ANC’s management of Eskom has always been politically sensitive but now threatens to unravel Mr Ramaphosa’s fragile coalition of support.

Mr Ramaphosa defeated Mr Zuma’s preferred successor to be ANC leader in 2017 with the narrowest of margins, secured only through Cosatu’s support and deals with other ANC politicians, including current deputy president David Mabuza. In 2017 Mr Mabuza had backed Mr Zuma’s pick for president but then switched sides during the vote to support Mr Ramaphosa. He recently joined Cosatu in criticising Mr Gordhan’s management of Eskom.

Mr Ramaphosa’s supporters see the attacks on Mr Gordhan as part of a sustained attempt by the president’s enemies to regain control of the party.

“Those clamouring for the head of comrade Pravin Gordhan fool no one,” said a group of 20 ANC veterans this month. “We know, as do most right-thinking members of the ANC and the citizenry, that these elements are engaged in a long-term project of state capture and regard the Ramaphosa presidency as a necessary interval before they are once more in power.”

Mr Ramaphosa’s record will be assessed at a party meeting in June. The ANC cannot remove him as leader at that point but could censure the president for weak leadership, analysts said, a move that would threaten to undercut his bid for a second term in 2022.

The need to maintain Cosatu’s support ahead of 2022 is one of the biggest reasons Mr Ramaphosa has failed to deal with Eskom’s problems, said Khaya Sithole, an independent political analyst. “It is impossible to do the things that he wants to do without alienating Cosatu,” said Mr Sithole.

Mr Ramaphosa last year unveiled a radical plan to break up Eskom’s monopoly and open more supply opportunities to independent power producers but little progress has been made; at each step, the unions have blocked such moves as privatisation.

However, the longer Mr Ramaphosa struggles to change Eskom, the more public trust in the president is eroding, said Mr Sithole. “People now struggle to trust him,” he said.

Anthony Butler, professor of political studies at the University of Cape Town, said Mr Ramaphosa would be able to hold on to power. “There’s no alternative faction or set of candidates to replace him,” he said.

But he added that different groups in the ANC have a common interest in blocking the clean-up of state-owned enterprises. They include those implicated in the systematic looting under Mr Zuma and officials and party members who have allegedly continued to profit from supply contracts with the different state companies.

“The ANC is probably becoming more dependent on SOE supply chain interests than ever before,” said Mr Butler.