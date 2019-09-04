Is Netflix hero or villain? Either way, the company is back at the Venice Film Festival after winning the Golden Lion with Roma last year. It followed Noah Baumbach’s superior domestic drama Marriage Story with The Laundromat, an attempt to do for tax avoidance what 2015’s The Big Short did for the subprime crisis. A Germanically accented Gary Oldman and a silky-suave Antonio Banderas (accent comes as standard) are our dapper MCs for a carnivalesque ride through the beginnings of the monetary system, credit, taxes and their avoidance. Later it will be revealed that they are in fact Mossack and Fonseca, the lawyers of Panama Papers fame.

On the other end of the wealth spectrum are Meryl Streep and James Cromwell, pensioners who have carefully spent their lives building a nest-egg but find only shells when a boating accident literally turns their lives upside down. The impressively prolific Steven Soderbergh keeps things loose and uses much fourth-wall breaking and comic digression to avoid a didactic tone, and in a country-hopping series of vignettes we see the vicious cycle of money laundering exposed and satirised. But where The Big Short managed to do all this while still summoning real emotional impact and palpable anger, The Laundromat seems scattershot by comparison. It’s a short, sharp and diverting movie but also a little self-satisfied and slight, seeming better suited to the living room or laptop than a major film festival.

★★★☆☆