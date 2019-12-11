The Post Office has reached a near £58m settlement with hundreds of sub-postmasters to end a three-year legal battle over an allegedly faulty computer system that led to some of the workers going bankrupt or being imprisoned

A group of 550 current and former sub-postmasters, who run Post Office franchises across the UK, took action after some were prosecuted, a few jailed and others forced to declare bankruptcy after the introduction of the company’s Horizon IT system.

It recorded daily financial transactions and allegedly showed the claimants’ branches to be in deficit. Some sub-postmasters said their lives had been ruined after being told by the company to repay thousands of pounds related to the discrepancies.

In a climbdown, the Post Office apologised to the claimants, agreed to pay £57.7m and said it was grateful to them “for holding us to account in circumstances where, in the past, we have fallen short”.

Alan Bates, lead claimant, said: “There is a genuine desire to move on from these legacy issues and learn lessons from the past.”

The sub-postmasters sued the Post Office in the High Court in April 2016, claiming they were wrongly accused of theft, fraud and false accounting.

The complex litigation was split into four trials, with the sub-postmasters winning the first earlier this year about the fairness of their contracts. The judge ruled that contractual terms, including clauses regarding liability for losses, were unfair and the two sides were “almost uniquely unequal”.

In a highly unusual move, the Post Office later attempted to get the trial judge to step down, complaining that Mr Justice Peter Fraser’s ruling contained criticism of the company and its witnesses. Their attempt failed and the second trial, about technical matters concerning the Horizon system, went ahead with the judge. It concluded in July and a judgment is expected next week. It will affect individuals whose criminal cases are currently under review.

Wednesday’s settlement was reached after two weeks of mediation and means the two remaining trials will no longer take place. Legal fees for the Post Office amounted to £20m last year, according to the company’s 2018/19 annual report, and £3m the year before that.

Tim Parker, Post Office chairman, said: “We are grateful to the claimants for taking part in this mediation and agreeing a settlement . . . We accept that, in the past, we got things wrong in our dealings with a number of postmasters and we look forward to moving ahead.”

Nick Read, who took over as Post Office chief executive in September, said the company was “committed to a reset in our relationship with postmasters”.