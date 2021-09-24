Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Investors dump Treasuries after Fed meeting, Germany balks at Aukus, Turkish lira free fall

German voters head to the poll this weekend and the FT’s Berlin correspondent, Erika Solomon, previewsthis momentous election. Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday despite accelerating inflation that had already turned borrowing costs negative in real terms. A German foreign policy advisor lashed out at the US about the new Aukus security pact. And US Treasury prices dropped and yields rose on Thursday as traders reacted to the prospect of higher interest rates. 


Government bond yields rise as investors look to rate rises - with Kate Duguid 

Turkey cuts interest rate to send lira tumbling as inflation soars - Ayla Jean Yackley 

Aukus security pact is ‘insult to a Nato partner’, says Merkel adviser

Germany’s election: a new era of uncertain coalition politics - with Erika Solomon 

