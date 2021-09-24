Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

https://www.ft.com/content/74160c71-c5b0-435c-9c09-1c5e9572bb1c





German voters head to the poll this weekend and the FT’s Berlin correspondent, Erika Solomon, previewsthis momentous election. Turkey’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate on Thursday despite accelerating inflation that had already turned borrowing costs negative in real terms. A German foreign policy advisor lashed out at the US about the new Aukus security pact. And US Treasury prices dropped and yields rose on Thursday as traders reacted to the prospect of higher interest rates.





Government bond yields rise as investors look to rate rises - with Kate Duguid

https://www.ft.com/content/41481456-0bc1-4c54-8e54-05e2ab4042eb





Turkey cuts interest rate to send lira tumbling as inflation soars - Ayla Jean Yackley

https://www.ft.com/content/ad0f061a-7494-4ff3-be30-c5e8436cfaa9





Aukus security pact is ‘insult to a Nato partner’, says Merkel adviser

https://www.ft.com/content/dfc4f860-c178-4c2a-a46c-c5f4e5595b1a





Germany’s election: a new era of uncertain coalition politics - with Erika Solomon

https://www.ft.com/content/1fb608e3-1b57-4361-894e-7dc1d1a5abfd





The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Additional help by Peter Barber, Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

Transcripts are not currently available for all podcasts, view our accessibility guide.