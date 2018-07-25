Low-cost carrier Wizz Air blamed air traffic controller strikes and shortages for a 14 per cent fall in pre-tax profit in its first quarter and a cut to its full-year growth target.

Profit fell from €60.5m to €52.1m in the three months to the end of June, the eastern European airline said on Wednesday, as total delay and compensation costs trebled to €9.1m.

Chief executive József Váradi said:

With these disruptions likely to continue into autumn and on the back of a continued rise in fuel prices in the first quarter the company took the decision to trim its full-year growth target from 20 per cent to 18 per cent.

A sharp rise in cancellations — from 24 in the first quarter of last year to 145 in the same period this year — increased costs and weighted on revenue per available seat kilometre, a commonly used industry metric, which fell 1.4 per cent. Cost per available seat kilometre grew 2.2 per cent.

Passenger numbers grew 20 per cent to 8.6m and revenue 18 per cent to €553m. But operating expenses increased even more, by 23 per cent to €499m, with staff costs up more than a third and fuel costs up by close to that amount. Easter also fell outside the quarter, depressing profit.

On Tuesday, Wizz Air joined rivals easyJet, Ryanair and IAG, owner of British Airways, in filing legal complaints with the European Commission over the ATC disruption.

Mr Váradi said then that the “failure of French air traffic control authorities to ensure a continued and adequate service has already caused massive disruption”, adding that addressing the disputes “must be a priority for the European authorities to ensure European citizens and businesses are no longer held hostage to national industrial relations issues.”