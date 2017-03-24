Shell offloads Gabon assets to Carlyle-backed group

Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to sell its onshore production assets in Gabon to a company backed by Carlyle Group for up to $1bn in the latest sign of private equity investors buying mature oil and gasfields from large energy groups.

Assala Energy, set up by Carlyle to invest in sub-Saharan Africa, will pay Shell $587m in cash and assume $285m of debt. Further payments up to a maximum of $150m will be subject to commodity prices and production performance.

The deal adds to a succession of disposals this year that have taken Shell two-thirds of the way towards its target to sell $30bn of assets by the end of 2018 as part of efforts to reduce debts after its £35bn ($43.7bn) takeover of BG Group.

For Carlyle, the acquisition marks one of its biggest forays so far into oil and gas and highlights the appetite of private equity investors for cash-generative production assets put up for sale by large energy groups since oil prices crashed in 2014.

The Gabon deal, which involves about 41,000 barrels per day of oil output, follows Shell’s sale of UK North Sea assets to Chrysaor, backed by EIG Partners, a US private equity company, in January for up to $3.8bn.

Last year, OMV, the Austrian oil and gas group, sold a package of North Sea interests to Siccar Point Energy, part-owned by Blackstone, another US private equity company, for up to $1bn.

Meanwhile, Neptune Oil & Gas, financed by Carlyle and CVC Capital Partners, is in talks with Engie, the French energy group, to buy oil and gas assets in the North Sea, Africa and elsewhere, according to people involved.

International oil and gas groups have been scrambling to offload noncore assets to cut debt and cover dividends as low oil prices have put balance sheets under strain.

Continued volatility in crude prices has often made it difficult to reach agreement on valuations. Brent crude, the international benchmark, fell back below $50 a barrel this week for the first time this year on concerns about rising US supplies.

However, prices have risen by three-quarters from the 12-year lows reached early last year and this has increased the pace of dealmaking as a degree of confidence returns to the sector.

Carlyle has been negotiating with Shell over the Gabon assets for several months after fending off competition from Perenco, an independent European oil and gas company. The deal includes five Shell-operated fields and interests in four non-operated fields, as well as associated pipeline infrastructure.

Finance will come from Carlyle International Energy Partners, a $2.5bn fund launched in 2013 targeting oil and gas investments outside North America, and the $698m Carlyle Sub-Saharan Africa Fund.

The transaction is expected to close over the summer, after which all 430 local Shell employees will transfer to Assala.

Andy Brown, head of Shell’s upstream business, said the decision to exit Gabon after 55 years “was not taken lightly” but was consistent with efforts to streamline the group’s portfolio after its acquisition of BG and focus on its most competitive assets.

“Together with recent divestments in the UK, Gulf of Mexico and Canada, this transaction shows the clear momentum behind Shell’s $30bn divestment programme,” he added.

Mercel van Poecke, head of Carlyle International Energy Partners, said the deal would provide a foundation for further potential investment in Gabon’s energy sector, where he said Assala’s management team had extensive experience.

Other high-profile private equity oil deals have included Carlyle’s acquisition of a stake in India-focused Magna Energy in 2015 for up to $500m and the purchase by Macquarie and Brookfield of Apache’s Australian business for $2.1bn the same year.