Saudi Arabia’s intervention in Yemen’s civil war in an operation known as Decisive Storm marked the rise of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as an assertive actor on the regional stage.

As Saudi fighter jets pummelled rebel Yemeni targets in March 2015, the country’s social media lauded Prince Mohammed, then a newly appointed defence minister, and his father King Salman as agents of change who would challenge what Saudis saw as Iranian interference across the Middle East.

The kingdom assembled its military coalition, at the request of Yemen’s ousted leader, to halt the Houthis sweeping assault, fearing that the militia — a longstanding Saudi foe — would consolidate control over the entire country.

The coalition was confident that the Houthi rebels, despite resisting previous campaigns, would be brought to heel by the might of Riyadh’s air power and the well equipped United Arab Emirates forces.

But what was intended to be a rapid response to the Houthi uprising in impoverished Yemen has turned into a drawn-out intervention in an intractable civil war.

Almost five years on, the conflict is deadlocked, and the Saudi-UAE alliance is strained.

The UAE has drawn down its military presence in the country, but still backs southern secessionist forces that have since turned on the Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces, their former allies, in vicious fighting across the increasingly chaotic south.

“Wishful thinking isn’t a substitute for strategy,” said Peter Salisbury, senior Yemen analyst at International Crisis Group. “The war began with the assumption that a successful rebel group that has seized the capital and was working with a significant chunk of the prewar military could be uprooted by air strikes and pay-offs to their rivals. That didn’t work.”

One of Riyadh’s main military objectives, beyond restoring the government of its exiled ally President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, was to remove the threat of ballistic missile attacks being fired into Saudi Arabia from the Houthis’ northern Yemeni heartlands.

But Saturday’s audacious strike on the heart of the Saudi oil industry, claimed as a drone strike by Houthis in Yemen, has raised questions about Riyadh’s strategy.

Officials have blamed Iran for providing the rebels with the drone and missile technology that allowed them to strike deep into Saudi territory.

Riyadh said on Monday that initial investigations showed that, while Iranian weaponry was used in the attack that shut down half the kingdom’s oil production, it did not originate in Yemen. A US official told the FT on Tuesday that intelligence suggested strikes also involved the use of long-range weapons coming from the north-west of the Abqaiq crude processing plant that was severely hit. Tehran has described allegations that it was involved in the attacks as “baseless”.

The Yemeni quagmire has nonetheless dragged the kingdom deeper into conflict with Iran.

Tensions have been growing since US President Donald Trump pulled out of the 2015 nuclear pact signed by his predecessor, imposing stringent new sanctions on Iran that plunged its economy into recession. Saudi Arabia has backed Washington’s “maximum pressure” campaign that seeks to reduce Iran’s oil exports to zero, putting the kingdom and its Gulf allies on a collision course with the Islamic republic.

“This has been the policy conundrum for a while now: without a political settlement, Yemen threatened to play a role as a trigger or to become embroiled in a wider regional conflict, in particular if a Houthi or Houthi-claimed attack was successful,” said Mr Salisbury.

What began as a complicated civil war, after the ousting of longstanding president Ali Abdullah Saleh in the wake of the 2011 Arab uprisings, mutated into a regional proxy conflict fuelled by Saudi Arabia and Iran.

Yemeni pro-government forces advance towards the port city of Hodeida © AFP

Backers of the Saudi-ledcoalition say the intervention was necessary to check the Houthis’ military progress which they regard as an extension of Iranian influence that would pose a threat to Gulf security as well as the strategic waterways linking the Red Sea with the Indian Ocean via the Gulf of Aden.

The Saudi air campaign in March 2015, followed by a UAE-led amphibious assault on the southern port city of Aden, managed to push Houthi forces out of Aden and back into Yemen’s highlands in the north.

“Were it not for the Arab coalition’s intervention, it is more than likely that we would be seeing a fully-fledged Iranian revolutionary guards operation based on the Gulf of Aden,” said Mohammed Alyahya, editor-in-chief of Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya news network’s English website.

Western powers, which initially backed their Gulf allies’ coalition against Yemen, have become alarmed as the conflict has turned into a humanitarian disaster. Almost 100,000 people are estimated to have died as a result of the fighting and the population stands on the brink of famine.

As the kingdom considers the damage in Abqaiq, Mr Trump said the US was “locked and loaded,” raising speculation of a military response, though the president later said he wanted to avoid war.

Houthi commanders, meanwhile, have told foreigners to leave Saudi oil facilities, as they vow to carry out further attacks. A statement warned: “We can reach wherever we want and at the time we determine.”