Episode 62
Headlines inlucde Credit Suisse Group AG, Unilever PLC, Leon Black, Centrica PLC and Chinese economy
This edition features these stories from ft.com
António Horta-Osório resigns as Credit Suisse chair over Covid breaches
Unilever defends £50bn bid for GSK consumer health unit
Billionaire Leon Black targets New York elite in fight against rape claim
British Gas pension cash used to buy Israeli spyware group NSO
China’s GDP growth slows as Covid restrictions and property woes hit demand
