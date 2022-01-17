This edition features these stories from ft.com

António Horta-Osório resigns as Credit Suisse chair over Covid breaches

Unilever defends £50bn bid for GSK consumer health unit

Billionaire Leon Black targets New York elite in fight against rape claim

British Gas pension cash used to buy Israeli spyware group NSO

China’s GDP growth slows as Covid restrictions and property woes hit demand

