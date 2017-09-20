MPs to probe pensions freedoms

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

MPs have launched a wide-ranging probe into major reforms to the UK retirement income market amid concerns that savers are making poor choices and are at greater risk of scams.

The influential work and pensions select committee announced on Wednesday that it would investigate the so-called “pension freedom” changes of 2015, which gave over-55s full flexibility over how they access their retirement cash.

Before the reforms, hundreds of thousands of people retiring each year were required to buy an annuity — a secure retirement income — with their pension savings.

Since the rules were relaxed, more than £10bn has been withdrawn from defined contribution pension pots as a lump sum, or taken as income, with sales of annuities falling sharply.

The work and pensions committee said it would probe how far the pension freedoms, introduced by George Osborne, the former chancellor, were achieving their objectives, and whether policy changes were required.

“Pension freedom and choice liberated savers to choose what they wanted to do with their own money,” said Frank Field, committee chair.

“This was welcome, but as with any radical reform it is important to monitor its practical effects closely to ensure it is working as envisaged.

“In this case, it is vital that adequate support ensures people are equipped to ensure they don’t make decisions they subsequently regret.”

Mr Field said he was “particularly concerned” that savers were more vulnerable than ever to unscrupulous scam artists.

About £43m in retirement savings has been lost to fraudsters, according to recent figures released by police.

“This policy must not become the freedom to liberate people of their savings,” said Mr Field.

The inquiry will examine the choices people are now making with their retirement savings, and how they made those decisions, considering the information and guidance available, and the way the pension product market is now working.

A recent review of pension freedoms by the City regulator found that taking pensions cash before the age of 65 had become the “new norm”, with most choosing to take lump sums rather than a regular income.

Significantly, the Financial Conduct Authority found that drawdown plans — where funds remain invested in the stock market while income is drawn — had become far more popular. Twice as many pension pots are being moved into drawdown than traditional annuities, even though these are higher risk.

The FCA is currently considering whether to impose new consumer protections on the market amid concerns consumers are being stung by high charges or moving into unsuitable investments.

“Research indicates that people are making their pension choices without the support available, increasing the risk that they will not get the best value from their savings,” said the work and pensions select committee.

“Of people aged 55 and over and planning to retire in the next two years, just 7 per cent used the free and impartial Pension Wise guidance service.”

Research commissioned by the FCA for its Retirement Income Market review found that most people were not squandering their savings on cars or holidays. More than half of fully withdrawn pension pots were moved into other savings or investments.

“The pension freedoms have been overwhelmingly positive, with many thousands of people enjoying the opportunity to use their pension savings in a way that works for them,” said Sir Steve Webb, director of policy with Royal London, who was the pensions minister when the freedoms were introduced.

“The select committee is right to look into ways that the operation of the freedoms could be improved. Not enough people are taking advice or guidance about one of the most important financial decisions they will ever make, and there is indeed a risk of people being persuaded to hand over their money to scammers.”