New figures show that venture capital funding in China rebounded in March after the country’s coronavirus outbreak, and Amazon has announced plans to hire 75,000 extra workers after hiring 100,000 new staff to handle coronavirus-induced demand. Plus, Anjli Raval explains why oil traders have doubts about the US-backed Opec deal to cut supply, and Rana Forhoohar argues that WeWork’s struggles illustrate what is to come in real estate markets in a post-coronavirus world.





