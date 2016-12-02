Hackers try to steal $45m from Russia’s central bank

Hackers attempted to steal Rbs2.87bn ($45m) from Russian central bank correspondent accounts earlier in 2016, the country’s regulator said on Friday.

The Bank of Russia managed to prevent the theft of Rbs1.67bn by freezing accounts it said the hackers had opened to siphon away the stolen money and by blocking correspondent accounts, the regulator said.

The disclosure was buried in a 70-page twice-yearly report on risks to the Russian financial system that the central bank released on Friday. The report did not say when the attempted theft took place or whether the remainder of the funds under threat had been stolen.

Russian banks have lost $44m to targeted cyber attacks since 2013; according to a report published by Moscow-based cyber security firm Group IB in October. An attack on Sberbank, Russia’s giant state-run lender, in late-2014 that used techniques similar to those described by the FSB spooked depositors into withdrawing $20bn in one week.

On Friday, Russia’s security services claimed that foreign powers were planning cyber attacks aimed at disrupting the country’s critical financial infrastructure and banking system.

The FSB, the KGB’s successor agency, said on its website that it had discovered plans by foreign secret services to send mass text messages and make social media posts “of a provocative nature” to trick Russians in dozens of cities into thinking that several major financial institutions were on the verge of bankruptcy, thus provoking a run on the banks.

The agency said that the attack was planned for next Monday, December 5, using servers in the Netherlands belonging to the Ukrainian hosting company BlazingFast. Neither the banks targeted nor the foreign countries supposedly behind the attacks were named in the statement.

Anton Onoprychuk, BlazingFast’s director, told the Financial Times that he was unaware of any such attacks and had not been in contact with the FSB. “If our clients are trying to do it we’ll only find out after the attack. Our clients never say why they are taking the server. They do it for their needs and then we find out,” he said.

The FSB’s accusations come soon after the US accused Russia of hacking into the Democratic Party’s servers and leaking embarrassing emails to WikiLeaks in an attempt to sway the US election.

Vice-president Joe Biden vowed to send a “message” to Moscow in response “at the time of our choosing [and] under the circumstances that have the greatest impact”.