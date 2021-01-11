That the same cards can yield so many different outcomes is one reason why our game is so constantly challenging. What would your partnership have made of this deal?

Bidding Dealer: North Game All North East South West 1S NB 2D NB 2H NB 2S NB 4D NB 5D

Having opened 1S and hearing a 9pt+ 2D response from partner, what would you rebid on the North cards? A Splinter works if you play them agreeing a minor suit. Most players would assume that a jump to 4D would show 6-4, or 6-5 in hearts and diamonds, but North invented a 2H bid and, over South’s simple preference, then jumped to 4D. This sounds like a very strong 5-4-4-0 hand so South downgraded her A♣ and settled for 5D.

West led K♣. Many lines of play present themselves. As you must at Duplicate Pairs, declarer thought about what other contracts might be played. 3NT could boast 10 top tricks for a score of +630, so South decided to try to beat that and score +640. She won A♣ and cashed ♥AKQ, discarding a spade from hand.

Then, utilising the high trumps in both hands, she laid down A♠ and cross-ruffed her way to all 13 tricks. This score lost out only to a couple of pairs who played in 4S, making with overtricks, and the one pair who manged to bid 6D. They used the auction above but, at the end, held their breath and chanced the slam.