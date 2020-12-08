Some of the troublesome symptoms of Covid-19 could last more than six weeks, even in healthy patients, a Swiss study published on Tuesday found.

Physicians and epidemiologists followed nearly 700 people who tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, but who did not require hospital treatment.

Six weeks after diagnosis, 33 per cent of them still reported suffering from fatigue, loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, or a cough, the study found.

The results, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, show that the Sars-CoV-2 infection is not trivial, the authors wrote.

“Everyone should realise that previously healthy people can also be affected by Covid-19, weeks or even months following the infection,” the authors said. “Prevention is therefore of the utmost importance.”

The University of Geneva, University Hospitals of Geneva and the Geneva cantonal health authorities collaborated on the study.