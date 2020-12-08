Total Covid-19 casesView charts and maps
Symptoms persist in healthy patients, says study
Some of the troublesome symptoms of Covid-19 could last more than six weeks, even in healthy patients, a Swiss study published on Tuesday found.
Physicians and epidemiologists followed nearly 700 people who tested positive for Sars-CoV-2, the virus causing Covid-19, but who did not require hospital treatment.
Six weeks after diagnosis, 33 per cent of them still reported suffering from fatigue, loss of smell or taste, shortness of breath, or a cough, the study found.
The results, published in Annals of Internal Medicine, show that the Sars-CoV-2 infection is not trivial, the authors wrote.
“Everyone should realise that previously healthy people can also be affected by Covid-19, weeks or even months following the infection,” the authors said. “Prevention is therefore of the utmost importance.”
The University of Geneva, University Hospitals of Geneva and the Geneva cantonal health authorities collaborated on the study.
Hong Kong restaurants to shut at 6pm for 2 weeks
The Hong Kong government has ordered restaurants and cafes to stop serving customers between 6pm and 5am from Thursday, as daily new cases hovered around the 100 mark.
Authorities said no more than two persons may be seated together at one table, while food outlets cannot exceed 50 per cent of their normal seating capacity.
Hong Kong’s Centre for Health Protection on Tuesday reported 100 additional confirmed cases of Covid-19.
There have been 7,076 cases in Hong Kong since the pandemic began, of which 1,274 cases have been recorded in the past 14 days.
Turkey reports 33,000 new Covid-19 cases
Turkey continues to report more than 30,000 cases daily even as a fast-moving campaign has passed 20m tests.
The country announced 33,198 more coronavirus infections on Tuesday, including 6,593 symptomatic patients, over the previous 24 hours, according to health ministry data.
“We must avoid crowds and apply our own restrictions,” health minister Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.
He said İzmir, Adana, Mersin and Hatay provinces were causing headaches, with intensive care unit occupancy of more than 80 per cent in each.
“There is a constant increase in cases in these provinces, and the heavy patient burden is increasing,” Dr Koca said.
News you might have missed …
US president Donald Trump has urged drug regulators to approve the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine within days after they judged the company’s data to show that the inoculation is safe and effective within about 10 days of the first injection. “We’ve got to get it moving,” he said on Tuesday.
The Scottish government has cancelled next year’s secondary school Higher and Advanced Higher exams, saying teacher assessment would be used instead. The move by John Swinney, Scotland’s education secretary, is likely to raise pressure for a rethink of UK government plans to continue with GCSE and A-level exams in England in 2021.
Massachusetts has ordered new curbs on indoor activities and social gatherings, rolling back the reopening of its economy, in an effort to curb a second wave of coronavirus across the state and preserve hospital resources. From Sunday, the state will ease back to Phase 3, step 1 of its reopening plan.
One of the most anticipated games on the US college football schedule has been cancelled after an outbreak of coronavirus cases on the University of Michigan’s team. The university on Tuesday said its game against Big Ten rival Ohio State, ranked number four in the country, had been scrapped.
Thor Industries, known for Airstream trailers, expects a sales boom to continue into 2021 as travellers jump into recreational vehicles for socially distanced vacations. The US company booked a 17.5 per cent increase in net sales year on year for the three months to October 31, buttressed by a backlog that nearly tripled to $8.92bn.
The supply of Covid-19 tests will not meet demand for months, Roche chief executive Severin Schwan said on Tuesday, making mass testing campaigns unlikely in the near future even as vaccination begins. “The reality is we still have to live for some time with this pandemic,” he said.
Shares in JD Health, the healthcare unit of Chinese ecommerce group JD.com, surged as much as 75 per cent on their trading debut after the company raised $3.5bn in Hong Kong’s biggest initial public offering of 2020. JD Health, which sells pharmaceuticals and health services online, ended trading 56 per cent higher on Tuesday.
UK equipment rental specialist Ashtead has raised its full-year guidance, citing “resilience” in the second quarter as it benefited in part from essential business status during the coronavirus pandemic. Revenues for the six months ending October 31 dipped 5 per cent to £2.5bn, with operating profits down a fifth to £614m.
