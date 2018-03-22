Timing is everything in politics. And the European Commission’s long-awaited proposals to hit Apple, Amazon and Google with a “digital tax” couldn't have come at a worse time for transatlantic relations.

Formally unveiled on Wednesday, Brussels’ plan for a 3 per cent turnover tax on internet giants upends plenty of global conventions about how to tax companies. For one, it targets revenues rather than profits, and second, it wants to capture where the likes of Facebook or Spotify have most of their users rather than where they’ve physically set up shop.

Brussels is keen to stress to anyone who will listen that this is definitely not an anti-US tech tax. Of the 150 digital titans who could be captured by levy, half are American, according to the commission. A third will be European — reflecting that most of the world’s internet giants are in Silicon Valley rather than the continent.

But the commission’s line of defence risks falling on deaf American ears as Donald Trump gears up for a global trade war over steel tariffs.

Germany in particular is nervous about further antagonising a belligerent Trump. Although initially supporting Emmanuel Macron’s push to hit tech giants in their pockets, Berlin now fears the US president could escalate tensions by going after German carmakers in the latest salvo in his transatlantic tussle.

“The fact that the big digital companies are American doesn’t make things any easier, especially in the current environment”, said a German official as the commission was unveiling its plans on Wednesday.

With EU-US relations at a nadir, one German MEP said the question in Berlin was “whether it is really wise to put tax questions on the table when we are at the start of a trade war?”

Angela Merkel, Mr Macron and the EU’s other heads of state will discuss the commission's tax proposals in Brussels on Thursday at a summit which risks being overshadowed by events in Washington.

Cecilia Malmström, the EU’s top trade official, returned from the US capital late last night and will debrief diplomats this morning about the chances of the bloc being exempted from Trump’s measures on steel and aluminium. They are due to come into force tomorrow.

EU officials are quietly optimistic of a reprieve. The FT reports the Europeans and others will be given a stay of execution as the White House suspends tariffs for countries it’s still having exemption talks with.

Even if the trade war is delayed for a while, the direction of the tax talks don’t look good for Macron. His best hope might be to salvage the plans by forming a “coalition of the willing” with Italy and others to go it alone in the battle against tech giants. But even that option won’t be without complications.

As one EU diplomat from a reluctant country puts it: “It’s very easy to ask for a tax. But it's much more difficult to apply one”.

Chart du jour: Germany’s retirement crisis

The scramble for heirs is on in Germany’s feted “Mittelstand”. Over 100,000 of the country’s small business owners are due to hit retirement age in the next two years and still haven’t found successors yet. Olaf Storbeck reports.

Planet Europe

Zuckerberg speaks

The Facebook founder has finally broken his silence over the platform’s data harvesting scandal. In a Facebook post, Mr Zuckerberg admitted making mistakes in protecting users’ privacy:

“I started Facebook, and at the end of the day I’m responsible for what happens on our platform. I’m serious about doing what it takes to protect our community. While this specific issue involving Cambridge Analytica should no longer happen with new apps today, that doesn’t change what happened in the past. We will learn from this experience to secure our platform further and make our community safer for everyone going forward.”

Summit bonanza

In another ignominious first for Facebook, the company’s troubles will be discussed by EU28 leaders in Brussels on Thursday at the request of Emmanuel Macron. The chat will also link the data breach to Russian electoral interference. According to draft summit conclusions seen by the FT, Facebook will not be mentioned by name but the EU will call on all platforms “to guarantee transparent practices and full protection of citizens' privacy and personal data”. Rana Foroohar sums up five reasons why it has been a bad week for Big Tech.

Sark-oh la la!

Nicolas Sarkozy has been formally placed under investigation by police, who are probing allegations that late Libyan dictator Muammer Gaddafi donated €50m in illicit funds to the former president’s election campaign in 2007. The ex-president has been released under supervised bail conditions (Le Monde /AFP).

Rocking towards Brexit

Theresa May is back in Brussels and will formally get the sign off for a 21-month transition period from EU leaders tomorrow. After a last minute wobble from the Spanish government over concerns about Gibraltar, The Guardian reports EU leaders will stress the need for Madrid and London to come up with a bilateral agreement over the rock. The latest draft Brexit guidelines will repeat “that nothing is agreed until everything is agreed”. Meanwhile, The Telegraph reports the UK’s new post-Brexit blue/black passports will be made in . . . France.

For Russia, with love

In a novelty for the PM, her biggest challenge at Thursday’s summit won’t be about Brexit. The FT reports Mrs May is battling to convince her fellow leaders to shore up a strong response to the UK’s nerve agent attack and is privately urging other governments to consider expelling Russian diplomats.

Merkel fights back

The Chancellor hit back at her internal critics in a “furious speech” (Süddeutsche Zeitung) to the Bundestag after a rocky week where her partners have criticised Islam’s place in Europe and stirred up culture wars over abortion rights.

Orban’s spies

Hungary’s election campaign has been hit by allegations the ruling party of Viktor Orban conspired with foreign spying agencies to discredit NGOs (Politico).

Street protest by numbers

Thousands of Parisians are expected to take to the streets to protest against Mr Macron's plans to reform rail-workers’ rights on Thursday (Liberation). In a novel development, France’s leading media outlets have agreed to hire an independent firm to estimate the numbers. The move, made possible by new technology, marks a break with the tradition of media reporting two numbers: one from the police and another (inevitably much higher) from the organisers. Mr Macron, a lover of innovation, will surely approve.

