Eurozone workers are finally beginning to feel the region’s economic improvements where many think it matters most — their wages.

While the eurozone’s recovery has been under way for several years and unemployment fell into single digits in the summer of 2016, workers across the 19 member states had been slow to benefit. But hourly wage costs rose 2 per cent between the first quarter of last year and the first quarter of 2018 — the biggest increase since the start of 2013, according to Eurostat, the European Commission’s statistics bureau.

Manufacturing and public sector workers in Germany, the eurozone’s largest economy, have secured bumper pay deals, while the country’s minimum wage is set to rise 4 per cent, helping the lowest-paid. In France, airline pilots have demanded double-digit pay rises, with the chief executive of Air France-KLM stepping down in May after unions rejected a 7 per cent pay rise staggered over four years.

Even employees in some of the economies hardest hit by the eurozone crisis are securing better deals.

In Spain, unions have a preliminary agreement for workers at the bottom of the pay scale to get 2 per cent more, plus an extra 1 per cent for productivity improvements, each year until 2020. Ireland’s public sector workers, who took severe pay cuts as the government reined in spending after the country’s housing bust, were awarded a 1 per cent pay rise in January and a further 1 per cent rise in August. The lowest paid will secure an extra 1 per cent rise in January 2019.

“After years of austerity, there is now more power for social partners and collective bargaining agreements are becoming more powerful,” said Luca Visentini, general secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation, at a recent European Central Bank conference in Sintra, Portugal. “The major problem we have faced is that the places where collective bargaining was often stronger — places like Ireland, Spain, Italy and Portugal — were those that were worst hit by the crisis and austerity.“

For Ireland’s private sector workers, conditions are also improving as the labour market tightens; earnings are expected to rise 2.9 per cent in 2018 and 3.6 per cent next year, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute, a Dublin-based think-tank.

Philip Lane, the governor of Ireland’s central bank, said last month: “Anyone who is living in a busy city knows that the cost of getting a plumber, the cost of getting a carpenter, that is shooting up.”

It is not only workers who will be pleased that pay packets are getting fatter. Wage increases are also welcome news for the region’s monetary policymakers, since they make it more likely that inflation, which has been stubbornly low, will get closer to the ECB’s target of just under 2 per cent.

In the high-inflation 1970s and 1980s, central bankers and trade unions were on opposing sides, with the former worried that generous pay agreements were fuelling price rises. Now both want higher wages. While a surge in oil prices has meant headline inflation is now at 2 per cent, underlying price pressures remain weak.

Mario Draghi, ECB president, has made clear he thinks wage rises are by far the biggest factor in propelling those underlying pressures to levels consistent with the ECB’s target. “For monetary policy, the key issue is how growth feeds into wages and then inflation,” he said last month.

The Dutch central bank, one of those under the ECB, has even been openly calling for businesses to pay people more. Its economists are becoming confident that companies will finally heed their calls and raise wages to reflect ultra-low levels of unemployment, predicting that wage growth of 1.9 per cent this year will be followed by a pick-up to 3.5 per cent in 2019 and 4 per cent in 2020.

Despite the recent improvements, there are reasons for caution. Wage growth remains poor compared with levels seen before 2013. In Spain, salaries in many industries remain lower than they were in 2012.

Nor do the experiences of regions that are further ahead in their recovery augur well for the eurozone. In countries such as the US and Australia, wage growth has remained relatively muted despite labour shortages in several areas.

Philip Lowe, governor of the Reserve Bank of Australia, said the trend could become permanent as globalisation and technological change led businesses to scrimp on pay to keep up. “As a way of remaining competitive, many of these firms are responding by having a very strong focus on cost control. In many cases this translates into a focus on controlling labour costs,” he told the ECB conference in Portugal.

Mr Draghi acknowledged at the same event that “higher wage growth does not mechanically translate into higher inflation. Even if wages continue to rise as we expect, we cannot exclude that structural factors beyond the central bank’s control might impede the transmission of wages into consumer prices.”

But he said there was as yet little evidence that globalisation or ecommerce was hitting eurozone wages — something that will add to optimism over the ECB’s ability to get closer to its inflation target.

Additional reporting by Arthur Beesley in Dublin and Ian Mount in Madrid