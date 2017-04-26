“If you like the euro, why not just call for a global gold standard?” So asks my colleague Matthew Klein. He suggests that this may be the logical conclusion of arguments, such as mine, that many criticisms of the euro are invalid. I will leave to one side whether Klein really meant to advocate a global gold standard or, on the contrary, to present a reductio ad absurdum against the euro’s defenders. Either way, the question is a good one — and answers are available.

It is important to distinguish between two notions. The first is that all (or most) countries share a common currency (they have fixed, and perhaps irrevocable, exchange rates between their respective domestic prices). The second is that this currency be a gold standard, that is with monetary policy run so as to fix the nominal price of gold. The two are logically and practically independent. While a gold standard by several countries entails fixed exchange rates between them (but not necessarily a common currency), a common currency (or other fixed exchange rate mechanisms) is perfectly possible without tying prices to quantities of metal.

Forgetting the gold standard for a moment, is a world currency so absurd? Some eminent economists have supported the idea. Richard Cooper proposed a common currency with a joint monetary policy and central bank for all industrial democracies in the early 1980s. The two architects of the Bretton Woods system, John Maynard Keynes and Harry Dexter White, both prepared plans for a common international currency.

And then there is Robert Mundell. Ironically, the man who developed the theory of optimal currency areas, which many detractors use to argue against common currencies, has long been a stalwart supporter of a world currency. A lecture he gave in 2003 offers both his arguments for the desirability of such a currency and his considerations about its feasibility, and a highly readable short global monetary history of the 20th century to boot.

But we need not be logically ashamed of supporting regional currency unification while stopping short of a global currency. The simple fact that regional economies are more integrated than the global economy as a whole is enough to draw the difference. Since the main benefit of currency unification (or fixed exchange rates) is to reduce the costs of cross-border economic activity, that benefit is greater the more tightly connected the countries are. Since countries that are geographically close are also economically close (or have greater potential for integration), that means the optimal arrangement may involve a handful of large regional currencies.

Kenneth Rogoff made just this claim in 2001, when he wrote: “[T]he status quo arrangement among the dollar, yen, and euro . . . is not far from optimal, not only for now but well into the new century. And it would remain a good system even if political obstacles to achieving greater monetary policy coordination (or even a common world currency) could be overcome.”

So, supporting regional currency unification does not commit us to including the whole world in such an arrangement. In any case, as we mentioned, even a global single currency is a very different beast from a global gold standard.

Klein rightly points out that a global fiat currency — one that is managed by a central bank or similar institution as it sees fit — is “politically challenging, if not impossible . . . Gold gets around all these problems because it is a lifeless shiny rock, rather than an institution designed and managed by people.”

Well, yes, but this is a political argument for saying that if there is to be a world currency it needs to be a gold standard. It does not show that economic arguments for a joint currency where a common central bank is politically possible entail a joint gold standard where this is not the case.

On the contrary, there are strong economic arguments against a gold standard. Klein argues that if one can handle unsynchronised economic shocks in different euro countries, then surely one can do the same at the global level. Apart from the likely possibility that economies are more synchronised within smaller regions than globally, this ignores the need to deal with synchronised or common (in this case global) shocks. The gold standard, unlike a fiat currency, paralyses the use of money to stabilise the whole economy that uses the currency. This is what makes it a “barbarous relic”, as Keynes put it.

That a global central bank is unrealistic is an important fact. But it does not mean economic arguments for the euro are also economic arguments for a global gold standard. It means the contrary: wherever political considerations mean currencies can be tied only to one another if they can all be tied to gold, it is better not to. That leaves unaffected any argument for a common fiat currency where possible.

Other readables

The US-Canada trade skirmishes — over lumber and dairy — are intensifying.

Meanwhile, China’s steel glut is spilling into global markets.

Numbers news

Higher tax revenues made a dent in the UK government deficit in the last fiscal year — but public finances are set to worsen again.



To receive Martin Sandbu’s Free Lunch by email every workday, sign up here