A new report from the EU’s external auditor has found Brussels failed to tame Big Tech because it moved too slowly, the US Federal Aviation Administration issues an order on Wednesday allowing Boeing’s 737 Max to fly again, and Wall Street analysts expect the arrival of a coronavirus vaccine will send the dollar sinking next year. Plus, the FT’s environment correspondent, Leslie Hook, explains why critics say Boris Johnson’s plan for a green economy falls short.





EU has been too slow to tame Big Tech, says bloc’s auditor

US regulator clears Boeing’s 737 Max to fly again

Vaccine arrival expected to trigger dollar slump in 2021

Boris Johnson’s green plan a ‘far cry’ from hitting net zero targets

