Last week, the UK published rules to create a new premium listing category on the London Stock Exchange that will be open to companies controlled by a sovereign state. The Financial Conduct Authority’s consultation proposals found both strong supporters and some vocal critics.

Our proposals and those who responded to the announcement share a common goal: we want companies to meet the high standards of the premium listing regime and follow the best of Britain’s established corporate governance traditions.

To achieve this aim, the UK listing rules must meet the needs of both issuers and investors. Rules that get in the way of legitimate corporate transactions and discourage companies from listing in London will not do so. They will not provide value to investors.

If we get the regulatory requirements right, however, we can succeed in two ways: more companies will meet the highest realistically achievable standards, and we will widen the opportunities for investors in UK markets.

It is in this context that the FCA considered whether to create a new listing category for companies controlled by sovereign states. We believe the listing rules must provide investors with the right tools and information they need. They should not impose unnecessary burdens, or costs that cannot be justified.

We are confident that our proposals …will allow investors to take a rounded view of the relationship between a company and its controlling shareholder

We all agree that the UK’s rules for premium listed companies help investors chose which company shares to buy and make an active contribution to good corporate governance.

These rules safeguard shareholder rights including the principle of one share, one vote. They also protect against unfair dilution without compensation and provide safeguards around companies dealing in their own shares. Premium companies must also comply with the UK’s corporate governance code or explain why they do not, and they must find banks or other specialist advisers that are willing to sponsor their initial public offerings. There will be no change to any of this in the new category.

The existing UK rules also require premium levels of transparency, including some obligations around advance agreements and approvals that we have found unjustifiably restrictive for sovereign-controlled companies. Through our consultation it became apparent that there are ways to preserve transparency while still removing those onerous obligations. As a result, we have amended our proposals. There will not now be any reduction in the requirements for transparency over transactions between the company and any arm of its controlling sovereign. We will also keep the requirement that independent shareholders vote on the appointment of independent directors.

We are confident that our proposals, and our retention of key transparency provisions, combined with the other information available to investors on sovereign states, will allow investors to take a rounded view of the relationship between a company and its controlling shareholder. This will enable informed investment decisions.

Respondents to our consultation noted that sovereign states will often differ from individuals or commercial entities in their motivations and behaviours. A tailored listing category that acknowledges these differences makes it more likely that companies will meet our valued corporate governance standards. The category does not seek to provide a way of avoiding them as some critics feared.

I see the FCA as the guardian of the UK’s high listing standards. The changes we have announced maintain these, whilst meeting our strategic objective to make markets work well. We are ensuring an appropriate range of companies can access UK capital markets, and that providers of capital can invest on the best achievable terms.

The writer is chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority