For our autumn fashion special, we preview a season that marks both a return to elegance and a re-grounding in the essentials: familiar clothes enlivened by clever design details. And as another round of shows prepares to kick off in New York on September 9, we speak to two of the industry’s greatest showmen — Rick Owens and Marni’s Francesco Risso — and the Ukrainian designers who are continuing to keep their businesses afloat, and their teams employed, amid war.