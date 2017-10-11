Dublin taxman questions ‘virtual’ frontier after Brexit

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Tax officials in Dublin have questioned the feasibility of a “virtual” Irish border after Brexit, taking issue with UK plans to avoid physical customs inspections by notifying imports and exports online.

A paper published by the Irish government suggests Britain’s departure from the EU will create a litany of practical problems for the customs system, saying “a completely open border is not possible” even if some form of common travel area between the two countries were to remain after Brexit.

Although British ministers have suggested most lorries could cross the border without checks, the Irish paper says it is not clear that a number-plate recognition system can be installed in time. Clarification would also be required from Brussels on whether a camera-based system could supervise the physical exit of goods from the bloc.

“In any event, a physical customs presence would still be required to engage with legitimate traders and to meet a range of EU obligations,” the paper says.

“Regardless of any efficiency arising from an [automatic number-plate recognition] system, the inevitability of certain consignments being routed other than [via the duty-free green channel] and goods or documents having to be examined would still require investment in suitable facilities at all designated crossing points.”

The paper, dated September 2016, was released by Ireland’s revenue service on Wednesday after it was leaked to the national broadcaster.

[Dublin] is not going to design a border for the Brexiteers

Although the revenue has insisted the paper does not reflect its “current view” on Brexit, the document itself says certain controls could not be avoided even if a “soft” border was established between the Irish Republic and Northern Ireland.

The UK government has set out a number of customs plans for the Brexit era, the most recent being a paper this week on what would happen if Britain left the EU without a trade deal. The view in Dublin remains that there is still a strong need for clarity from London on critical questions, among them the nature of the future British-Irish relationship.

Leo Varadkar, Irish prime minister, has insisted Dublin “is not going to design a border for the Brexiteers” and wants no economic border at all on the island.

The taoiseach wants Britain to remain in the European customs union after Brexit, a stance that remains at odds with London. In the absence of such an arrangement, he wants a long transition period or a bespoke customs deal for Northern Ireland.

In parliament on Wednesday, Mr Varadkar said the paper was an analysis of what would happen in a hard Brexit scenario that “would result in enormous cost and enormous bureaucracy for business, along with customs posts, border guards, truck stops and all of the various things that we are working so hard to avoid”.

Separate data from the Irish revenue service said more than 14m vehicles entered the republic from Northern Ireland in 2016 on the 12 national roads that cross the border — almost 40,000 per day.

The customs paper says there appeared to be a choice between a “hard” border similar to one on the EU’s eastern frontier and the kind of “soft” border arrangements that apply with Norway and Switzerland.

“Even in the latter scenarios, certain controls are unavoidable and a number of designated and resourced crossings will be required to meet the needs of legitimate trade and to satisfy our EU obligations. Deciding on the final number, location and operating hours of designated crossings to be manned by customs will itself be challenging.”

The paper notes that the Irish border is 499km (310 miles) in length. “While a very small number of approved or designated official crossings (three or four) might be considered to meet the requirements of the most significant routes, the consequent restrictions on economic activity on all other routes is unlikely to be acceptable.”

The paper says it might be possible to have a system with the UK similar to EU arrangements with Sweden and Norway in which there is a single customs station on only one side of the border.

In such systems, the customs officers of one country carry out clearance checks for both countries. “However, it should be noted that there are customs offices at both sides of the border at the main crossing points between Sweden and Norway.”