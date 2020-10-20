Print this page

US stocks slid on Monday as a stimulus deal deadline looms and Covid-19 cases rise

US stocks slid on Monday as a deadline on US stimulus talks looms and coronavirus cases continue to rise, and ConocoPhillips is betting on a post-pandemic oil recovery with its plans to buy Concho Resources for $9.7bn. Plus, the FT’s greater China correspondent, Kathrin Hille, explains why Chinese companies of all stripes are rushing into the country’s semiconductor industry. 


US stocks slide as stimulus deadline looms

https://www.ft.com/content/6c0fd8ae-618e-42e9-8537-b6f6a4558ac2


ConocoPhillips to buy rival Concho in $9.7bn deal

https://www.ft.com/content/1da54146-244a-4e42-a90d-415298db3866


Chinese groups go from fish to chips in new ‘Great Leap Forward’

https://www.ft.com/content/46edd2b2-1734-47da-8e77-21854ca5b212


