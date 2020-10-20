US stocks slid on Monday as a stimulus deal deadline looms and Covid-19 cases rise

US stocks slid on Monday as a deadline on US stimulus talks looms and coronavirus cases continue to rise, and ConocoPhillips is betting on a post-pandemic oil recovery with its plans to buy Concho Resources for $9.7bn. Plus, the FT’s greater China correspondent, Kathrin Hille, explains why Chinese companies of all stripes are rushing into the country’s semiconductor industry.





US stocks slide as stimulus deadline looms

ConocoPhillips to buy rival Concho in $9.7bn deal

Chinese groups go from fish to chips in new ‘Great Leap Forward’

