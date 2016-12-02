China food rules dent Australia baby formula maker

Shares in Australia’s infant formula makers fell on Friday when the country’s biggest maker of organic baby milk warned changes to food regulations in China would eat into its revenues in the current year.

Bellamy’s Australia said it was experiencing a temporary hit to sales as competitors flooded the market with cheap products ahead of the introduction of tougher standards next year. Its shares fell 43 per cent to close at A$6.85 on the Australian Securities Exchange.

“Bellamy’s will continue to experience temporary volume dislocation until regulatory registrations are completed in China,” said the company.

“Brands that are unlikely to gain registration are liquidating inventory at discounted prices, which impacts both imported brands such as Bellamy’s and the market overall.”

Shares in A2 Milk fell as much as 10 per cent, Blackmores fell 4 per cent and Bega Cheese fell 6 per cent as investors digested the news.

China is the world’s biggest infant formula market with sales worth US$20bn, according to Euromonitor. There is strong demand for foreign products after a string of safety scandals involving domestic producers, which has resulted in a sales boom for many Australian and New Zealand dairy companies.

In recent years a large proportion of company sales have been via grey market channels, which have seen “suit case” shoppers buy products in Australia and resell them in China via ecommerce websites.

From January 1 2018, all cross-border ecommerce sellers of infant formula must obtain a “product registration certificate” from China’s food and drug administration, the agency said.

The tougher standards are an attempt by the regulator to improve safety standards following a number of food safety scares involving infant formula. It is anticipated some infant formula makers may not meet the new standards and will not be able to sell into the Chinese market post-2018, prompting some companies to seek to clear their inventories at a discount.

Some brokers had anticipated sales would be softer than expected and short sellers held 12 per cent of Bellamy’s shares — one of the largest positions on the ASX.

Lloyd Moffatt, an analyst at Religare, wrote a note warning clients in June that investors in Bellamy’s should “brace for a hard landing.”

“Bellamy’s employed a capital-lite strategy and did not have a sustainable distribution strategy,” said Mr Moffatt. “What they have found is Chinese consumers have almost zero brand loyalty when they buy on ecommerce platforms.”

Citi warned in a note in October that A2 Milk and Bellamy’s were both highly dependent on Chinese sales, which the bank estimated represented at least 40 per cent and 50 per cent of 2017 sales respectively.

“We forecast sales growth to slow and remain volatile until January 2018 as a result of stricter Chinese infant formula regulations,” wrote Sam Tegger, Citi analyst.

In its trading update Bellamy’s forecast 2017 revenue to be A$240m, as much as 40 per cent below analysts’ consensus estimates. It said it expected earnings’ margins to be below 20 per cent.

Bellamy’s reported A$245m revenue in 2016 and an earnings’ margin of 22 per cent.