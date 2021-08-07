Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Payne's Politics news.
The man who created Covid statistical models
Description:
In the second of our summer specials, Sebastian Payne speaks to Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London. Nicknamed Professor Lockdown by some newspapers, the leading epidemiologist and government scientific adviser has emerged as one of the most prominent voices during the pandemic. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.
Review clips: BBC
-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk
-Follow @Seb Payne
-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters
See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.
Get alerts on Payne's Politics when a new story is published