Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Description:

In the second of our summer specials, Sebastian Payne speaks to Professor Neil Ferguson of Imperial College London. Nicknamed Professor Lockdown by some newspapers, the leading epidemiologist and government scientific adviser has emerged as one of the most prominent voices during the pandemic. Produced by Howie Shannon. The sound engineer was Breen Turner.

Review clips: BBC

-Read the latest on https://www.ft.com/world/uk

-Follow @Seb Payne

-Subscribe to https://www.ft.com/newsletters

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.