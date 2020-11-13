Charvet vermeil collar stiffeners, €205

1 A replacement for a pair of collar stiffeners made to fit my preferred collar shape – I am still in mourning for their loss. Charvet vermeil collar stiffeners, €205

2 I love the work of Viennese shoemaker Ludwig Reiter: these shearling-lined sneakers are indispensable in winter and decadently indulgent worn sans socks. Ludwig Reiter shearling-lined suede sneakers, €329

3 I have not been to Paris for almost a year and have thus been deprived of visiting Monsieur Zaks of Seraphin in his office on the Quai de Valmy. Seraphin deer-leather and nutria-collar Townsman jacket, €4,500

4 Impossible to find, heaven to ignite. Punch Royal Selection No 11 cigars

5 I like the feel of ink flowing out of a nib onto the page, and I have recently become very taken with the customiser on the Montegrappa website that allows you to concoct pens from silver, celluloid, marble and much more… all on one writing instrument if you wish! Montegrappa Extra Custom pen, from €895

6 Brightness at a dreary time. Rolex steel Oyster Perpetual 36 watch in coral, £4,450

7 I have become obsessed with this Japanese painter since being introduced to his work by the art dealer and adviser Fabien Fryns. End of today – 9/16 2019 Red Dress, by Yukimasa Ida, POA, fabienfryns.com; idastudio.co.jp

8 I can never have too many of these. Drake’s silk Horse Racing print bandana, £155

9 The first Patek I fell in love with and a Christmas-list stalwart of mine since the 1990s; wildly unaffordable then and even more so now – one sold last year for about £553,000 at Sotheby’s. Patek Philippe Ref 5020, POA

10 I am currently in a Tour de France-like competition with a friend to read the entire cycle (geddit?) of these Emile Zola novels; I have just finished Au Bonheur des Dames and he is ahead of me on Germinal. The Rougon-Macquart Cycle by Emile Zola, amazon.co.uk

11 A long time ago I found a zodiacal belt buckle made by Van Cleef & Arpels at a flea market. I tracked it down in the company archives as a special order based on the design of a late-1970s pendant. I wear it with great pleasure, but sadly it is Taurus and I am a Sagittarian – so I have been toying with the idea of commissioning a monstrously expensive gold buckle in my own star sign from the Place Vendôme. vancleefarpels.com

12 Motti steel reusable coffee pods for Nespresso coffee machines, £39.90 for two