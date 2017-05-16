FT daily briefing

Sign up to receive FirstFT by email here

Donald Trump’s decision to divulge classified information to Russian diplomats about an Isis bomb plot, sparked bipartisan outcry and rattled America’s closest allies, already worried about sharing sensitive intelligence with the new administration and the president with his itchy Twitter fingers.

One senior British official said questions were now being raised at the highest level over the impact of Mr Trump on sensitive aspects of US-UK spying. Meanwhile, it was reported that the intelligence Mr Trump shared with the Russians was provided by Israel, adding another potential diplomatic complication to the latest Trump crisis.

Mr Trump was defiant. But one Israeli official said Mr Trump sharing the intelligence with Russia — an ally of Syria and Iran — was Israel’s “worst fears confirmed”. Some wonder whether US intelligence partners will trust Mr Trump at all any more. (FT, NYT, FP, BuzzFeed)

In the news

Glencore not worried about China jitters

The head of the Swiss-based miner said aggressive monetary tightening in China is unlikely to trigger another commodity price rout. He cited stronger external demand and higher private sector investment as reasons to be positive. (FT)

Indian agents raid former finance minister Authorities said they had visited locations in Chennai, including the home of Karti Chidambaram and his father P Chidambaram, a Congress party politician who was India’s finance minister from 2012-2014. Officials are investigating alleged violations of strict foreign investment rules. (FT)

Pity the poor hedge fund manager The industry’s top earners took home a paltry $11bn in 2016, the lowest total since 2005. (FT)

Hackers ransom Disney film One of Disney’s forthcoming movies is being held for ransom by hackers. The company did not name the film but journalists in Hollywood have reported that it is Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Meanwhile, two security companies say they have found evidence linking last weekend’s cyber attack to North Korea. (BBC, Guardian)

It Ant happening

The blockbuster listing of Ant Financial, the payments affiliate of Alibaba, has been put on ice until the end of next year at the earliest, according to bankers. It was expected to be the star in this year's IPO calendar but the company needs to secure regulatory approval and focus on building the business first. (FT)

European court deals Brexit blow

A ruling by the European Court of Justice that a trade deal with Singapore must be signed off by all European states could complicate any deal the UK does with the bloc after Brexit. The decision means that all 27 remaining states will have to endorse any deal the UK agrees with the EU, potentially slowing down or even preventing a trade pact. (FT)

EU’s ‘New Silk Road’ concerns The EU is wary of China’s ambitious Belt and Road scheme linking the country to central Asia, particularly its transparency and sustainability. The bloc has refused to endorse part of the vast plan, and Russia and India remain leery of Beijing’s intentions. (Guardian, NAR)

The Isle of Garbage

Henderson Island in the South Pacific is littered with at least 37m pieces of plastic waste, according to new research that shows how human activity is wreaking havoc on previously pristine environments. (FT)

The day ahead

France

Emmanuel Macron is set to name his cabinet, which is expected to include rivals on both the left and right — the effort at centrism is raising the hackles of the leaders of the Socialist and conservative Republican parties. (Reuters)

What we’re reading

Macron and the battle for the eurozone

Martin Wolf on the French leader’s challenge — solving it may determine whether Marine Le Pen wins next time around. (FT)

My family’s slave

Eudocia Tomas Pulido raised journalist Alex Tizon and his siblings, first in the Philippines and then in the US. He was 11, “a typical American kid”, when he realised that she was his family’s slave — this is her story. (Atlantic)

How much is wildlife worth? Conservation works best when wildlife has an economic value, say biologists comparing the conservation records around the world. Nature-tourism destinations in east, central and southern Africa, led by Botswana, dominate the list of high performers. (Economist)

Iran's divisive elections The presidential race comes at a sensitive time for the Islamic Republic. The election, which pits the centrist government of Hassan Rouhani against a hardline rival, has exposed Iran’s deep divisions and is likely to determine the country's direction over the next few decades. Here’s David Gardner on Mr Rouhani’s challenge. (FT)

Trump’s protectionism may benefit India

Swaminath Aiyar on how the subcontinent may benefit from the Trump administration’s visa curbs, which may shift jobs away from the US. (FT)

Inside Apple’s insane new mother ship A deep dive — including maps and schematics — of the tech giant’s extraterrestrial-looking, reportedly $5bn new headquarters. (Wired)

China’s property moguls head to India

The market is massive and full of promise, but obstacles abound for Chinese developers hoping to build their fortunes in India. (FT)

