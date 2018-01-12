Alphachat is the conversational podcast about business and economics produced by the Financial Times in New York. Each week, FT hosts and guests delve into a new theme, with more wonkiness, humour and irreverence than you'll find anywhere else
In this encore episode, writer Nicholas Wapshott talks to Cardiff Garcia about his 2011 book "Keynes Hayek: The Clash that Defined Modern Economics". The two discuss which economist's ideas are ascendant in the post-crisis cycle, and why both will matter during the Trump administration.