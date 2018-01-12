Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In this encore episode, writer Nicholas Wapshott talks to Cardiff Garcia about his 2011 book "Keynes Hayek: The Clash that Defined Modern Economics". The two discuss which economist's ideas are ascendant in the post-crisis cycle, and why both will matter during the Trump administration.

