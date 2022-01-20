Episode 72
Boris Johnson’s team accused of using blackmail against rebel MPs
Biden predicts Russia will ‘move in’ on Ukraine
Meta dives into NFT digital collectibles craze
Christine Lagarde rejects calls for ECB to act faster on inflation
Andreessen Horowitz seeks $4.5bn for new crypto investments
