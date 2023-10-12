Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

For years, low interest rates let private equity deliver huge returns to investors. But now rates are up, and private equity is struggling. Many PE firms are turning to financial engineering to boost results. Today on the show, we wonder how that’s going to turn out. Also we go long the dollar as reserve currency and short the Birkenstock IPO.

