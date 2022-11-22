UK chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Budget Statement spelled out gloomy times ahead for the UK economy, but what does it mean for your money? Host Claer Barrett, the FT’s consumer editor, is joined by political editor George Parker and Chris Giles, economics editor, to discuss taxes, energy bills, mortgages rates and why this Budget will squeeze the finances of lower and middle earners. Plus, why were young people left out of the new Budget plans?

Money Clinic is keen to hear from listeners and readers. If you would like to get in touch, please email us at money@FT.com or DM Claer on social media. She is @ClaerB on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok.

Want more?

Votes for rents as Autumn Statement squeezes younger workers

Jeremy Hunt offers no jam today and none tomorrow

The FT’s quick guide to the autumn statement

A dismal outlook for the UK economy

Presented by Claer Barrett. Produced by Persis Love. Our executive producer is Manuela Saragosa. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music.

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com