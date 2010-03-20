Idyllic isle

Great gardens have been made on islands from Inverewe, off the west coast of Scotland, to Tresco in the Scilly isles, from Isola Bella in Lake Maggiore to Ilnacullin off the coast of southwest Ireland. I am about to add another, Robinia Island, which floats between the hemispheres of my brain. Recent weeks have shaped it and I am pleased to announce it is now ready to go public. Sale will be by private tender at a date to be fixed after initial offers of interest have been received.

Robinia is no tropical paradise. It is not a superior sort of Tasmania on which every type of mimosa tree will grow 10ft a year in response to mild and humid conditions. It would never have appealed to Gauguin. It is free of tics and leeches and it has none of the mosquitoes that make the islands of the high Arctic such a bother for visitors washed up on them in high summer.

It is a green island with cloudy days and English evenings, but with no more frost than is needed to sharpen its gardeners’ wits in mid-winter. There is never a need, as there was this January, to brush layers of frozen snow off its 20ft-high specimens of Ceanothus Italian Skies. It is an island where China roses will flower until December but it is not so mindlessly sunny that the sight of hellebores and snowdrops in February cannot touch its owner’s heart. There are a few days of nothing but sun and certainly never more than two in a row. Most often there are gentle showers, followed by sunshine beaming across the island’s face. When gardeners wake on Robinia they enjoy feminine indecision: they never know quite what to wear. They reckon with a brief interlude of drizzle which will keep the garden soil workable, day after day.

In one way it is a patriotic island, in another not. It is an emerald jewel, set like John of Gaunt’s England in a silver sea. It is, however, closed to Revenue and Customs officials and is not willing to answer enquiries from overseas financial services authorities. The reason is not greed or selfish fraud. Robinia is the offshore source of spectacular gifts to anyone willing to learn Arabic or ancient Greek. It is a tax haven but only because its residents are sick of the battery of paperwork that blights every tax-assessing autumn when the pink-flowered windflowers, or Zephyranthes rosea, come into bloom.

Robinia is not an asylum. Residence is strictly limited and except for its namesake, men are excluded. As Adam realised, their conversation in a garden is too boring. Women are strongly encouraged to apply but only if they are chunky and good with a bucket. They are admitted as trainee Redbreasts and required to work in dungarees in Robinia’s teeming flowerbeds. They have to pass a preliminary test in the fearless handling of worms. In the unintended event of the birth of a male child, he is floated out to sea in a cradle woven of bullrushes.

Besides males, all other pigs and almost all other animals are forbidden. Badgers are coshed on sight and the smuggling of stripy animals on to the island carries a penalty of drowning. Grey squirrels are poisoned with a Tom Lehrer type of peanut butter and rabbits are savaged by one of the “animal exceptions”, a ferret from the Robinia Island hutch. Wild pigs are out of the question. Robinia is not a Coral Island nor the kingdom of a Lord of the Flies. In the upper meadows there are a few fine horses for manure and for riding with Redbreast volunteers. On one crag a small litter of foxes is maintained for winter days when the owner becomes nostalgic for his former sport.

As on so many islands the flowering bulbs are spectacular. The mild winters allow freesias to flourish along the path to the Redbreasts’ dormitories. Tigridias are as bright in flower as the feathers on a peacock, although peacocks are strictly prohibited on account of their awful noise. The homerias were copied from that rival island haven, Tresco, and the green flowered ixias are electrically bright in open soil. Dahlias over-winter in the ground and the pink Pearl of Heemstede is nowhere so floriferous or so early. The smaller Gladiolus nanus varieties really do what the packet says and last from year to year.

Like every island garden, Robinia has to have a protective screen against sea spray. The outer screen is made of silver-leaved poplars and grey-leaved Salix alba on which the Redbreasts hang their dungarees out to dry. There are no conifers and not a hint of dreary sea-buckthorn. Inside the screen there are concentric rings of shelter planting, each more tender than the next. Robinia’s soil is acid, as so many northern islands are. Its hedges of tall sasanqua Camellias are superior to anything in Cornwall and the williamsii varieties follow in February, never losing their buds to premature frost. In March it is the magnolia season and on Robinia the magnolias all hang their flowers downwards like inverted saucers. Magnolia wilsonii has broken every attested record.

The daphnes are superb and seem to live for decades, even the legendary lilac-flowered Daphne genkwa. There is no stopping the carpets of spring and autumn gentians between the low, rounded bushes of pink-flowered Rhododendron williamsianum. On Robinia the owner really knows what the true sky-blue Gentiana farreri looks like, so much more intensely coloured than its pale namesakes in the continental trade.

Bantams with furry legs scrat harmlessly under the island’s glory, its grove of frost-free Chorisias, or Kapok trees with trunks like swollen, prickly cigars. The mimosas are 40ft high and in the inner sheltered ring the blue flowers of the jacarandas are the envy of continental greenhouses. The emblem of the island is Plumeria, or scented Frangipani. On Robinia it grows into tree-like proportions, even bigger than those ancient specimens on real-world Sicily. Frangipani is the plant believed to flourish best for the female hand. Every morning in the season two Redbreasts arrange a bowl of scented Frangipani on the breakfast table of the Lord of the Island, beside his home-grown yellow-fleshed grapefruit (the red-fleshed aberration is banned) and his matching print-out of his pink morning newspaper, whose news he reads with a contented gloat.

The existence of a print-out may surprise you. Under an arbour of the biggest white-flowered jasmine the owner has one personalised access-terminal. He was forced into it by the determined intervention of his daughter, Martha, whose authority as Champion of Digital Inclusion is not thwarted by obstacles such as seas and cliffs. As a result, I fear, he continues to transmit gardening articles, ever more out of touch with the pressures of millennial frost in supposedly warming Britain. Even if you cannot grow a jacaranda, do not tell me you will not want to read about them.

Islands are fantasies gardeners are adept at realising. From mine there will be the added bonus of pictures of all those chunky Redbreasts hard at work.