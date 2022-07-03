Child’s play: 20 buys for cool kids (and kids at heart)
We’ll send you a myFT Daily Digest email rounding up the latest Style news every morning.
Gabriela Noelle wood and velvet Toadstool, £1,780, miramikati.com
Anya Hindmarch resin bead Maud Fish clutch, £495, net-a-porter.com
Chloé Kids denim and leather sandals, £233, mytheresa.com
Mini Rodini denim dungarees, £90
The mood: a US toy advertisement from 1960
Polo Ralph Lauren cotton cable-knit sweater, £119, childrensalon.com
Arbū Rose Garden zero-waste lip balm, €19
Hunter Bell cotton Merritt dress, £120
Joolz by Martha Calvo glass and gemstone All Or Nothing necklace, £125, matchesfashion.com
Nadine Ghosn gold, agate and sapphire The Bon Bon Block ring, $6,395
Paul Smith Junior swim shorts, £69
Dolce & Gabbana Kids patent-leather shoes, £185, childsplayclothing.co.uk
Burberry cotton trench coat, £600
Homer recycled-silver and enamel New Boy Toy Cross pendant, £1,477
Ladislav Sutnar wooden elephant toy, £69, moonpicnic.com
Gelpop Emoji Super hand sanitiser, £14.99
Rejina Pyo organic cotton Esme dress, £125
Fendi Kids cotton Gamer Print T-shirt, from £240, childsplayclothing.co.uk
Barcelona Design ceramic Happy Susto vase, £558, bombinate.com
Lmnthree organic cotton No 20 dress, €70
Get alerts on Style when a new story is published