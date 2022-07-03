Aylin Bayhan

Jump to comments sectionPrint this page
Gabriela Noelle wood and velvet Toadstool, £1,780, miramikati.com

Gabriela Noelle wood and velvet Toadstool, £1,780, miramikati.com

Anya Hindmarch resin bead Maud Fish clutch, £495, net-a-porter.com

Anya Hindmarch resin bead Maud Fish clutch, £495, net-a-porter.com

Chloé Kids denim and leather sandals, £233, mytheresa.com

Chloé Kids denim and leather sandals, £233, mytheresa.com

Mini Rodini denim dungarees, £90

Mini Rodini denim dungarees, £90

© Toys: 100 Years of All-American Toy Ads/Jim Heimann Collection/Courtesy TASCHEN

The mood: a US toy advertisement from 1960

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton cable-knit sweater, £119, childrensalon.com

Polo Ralph Lauren cotton cable-knit sweater, £119, childrensalon.com

Arbū Rose Garden zero-waste lip balm, €19

Arbū Rose Garden zero-waste lip balm, €19

Hunter Bell cotton Merritt dress, £120

Hunter Bell cotton Merritt dress, £120

Joolz by Martha Calvo glass and gemstone All Or Nothing necklace, £125, matchesfashion.com

Joolz by Martha Calvo glass and gemstone All Or Nothing necklace, £125, matchesfashion.com

Nadine Ghosn gold, agate and sapphire The Bon Bon Block ring, $6,395

Nadine Ghosn gold, agate and sapphire The Bon Bon Block ring, $6,395

Paul Smith Junior swim shorts, £69

Paul Smith Junior swim shorts, £69

Dolce & Gabbana Kids patent-leather shoes, £185, childsplayclothing.co.uk

Dolce & Gabbana Kids patent-leather shoes, £185, childsplayclothing.co.uk

Burberry cotton trench coat, £600 

Burberry cotton trench coat, £600 

Homer recycled-silver and enamel New Boy Toy Cross pendant, £1,477

Homer recycled-silver and enamel New Boy Toy Cross pendant, £1,477

Ladislav Sutnar wooden elephant toy, £69, moonpicnic.com

Ladislav Sutnar wooden elephant toy, £69, moonpicnic.com

Gelpop Emoji Super hand sanitiser, £14.99

Gelpop Emoji Super hand sanitiser, £14.99

Rejina Pyo organic cotton Esme dress, £125

Rejina Pyo organic cotton Esme dress, £125

Fendi Kids cotton Gamer Print T-shirt, from £240, childsplayclothing.co.uk

Fendi Kids cotton Gamer Print T-shirt, from £240, childsplayclothing.co.uk

Barcelona Design ceramic Happy Susto vase, £558, bombinate.com

Barcelona Design ceramic Happy Susto vase, £558, bombinate.com

Lmnthree organic cotton No 20 dress, €70

Lmnthree organic cotton No 20 dress, €70

Get alerts on Style when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window) CommentsJump to comments section

Follow the topics in this article