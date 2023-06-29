This is an audio transcript of the Unhedged podcast episode: ‘Will empty offices hurt the US economy?’

Ethan Wu

It’s Thursday. So at the FT’s office in lower Manhattan, it’s about two-thirds full here. But you come here tomorrow on Friday, [MUSIC PLAYING] and man, it will be an absolute ghost town. If you are a commercial office owner, that is a big problem for you. And in fact, if you’re somebody that participates in the US economy, it might be a problem for you too. This is Unhedged, the new markets and finance show from the Financial Times and Pushkin. I am reporter Ethan Wu joined in the New York studio today by my boss, Rob Armstrong. a grizzled financial crisis and downturn veteran.

Robert Armstrong

Hi, Ethan.

Ethan Wu

Well, Rob . . .

Robert Armstrong

Grizzled. I don’t know if I like grizzled.

Ethan Wu

Veteran?

Robert Armstrong

Yes. Wise.

Ethan Wu

Is veteran an instant compliment?

Robert Armstrong

Wise, sagacious, not grizzled. Yes.

Ethan Wu

(Laughs) Well, Rob, today we’re talking commercial property. And, you know, just to set the scene here, right? There’s work from home, everyone knows about that. Office attendance is way down. But there’s two other problems for commercial property too. And one is this blistering increase in interest rates that we’ve seen in the US, 5 per cent higher than it was a year and a half ago. And because offices are bought on debt because you can’t just pay in cash you have in your wallet or on your balance sheet, you need to borrow money. An increase in interest rates makes that harder, more expensive to do.

On top of that, there’s also tech and finance, which pay for a lot of office space. They’re undergoing contractions right now. You know, everyone’s heard about lay-offs in these industries. It’s not a great time to necessarily, you know, work at a bank or work at a major tech company, and that’s having pressure on offices, too. The problem is, though, it’s hard to know where we are in that cycle. How much damage is work from home doing? How much damage are higher interest rates doing? Because transaction volume in the commercial property sector, it’s down like 70 to 80 per cent. And what that means is how much an office building is worth becomes kind of like a theoretical, abstract question that you can’t really answer with up-to-the-minute data. You have to piece it together.

Robert Armstrong

And even if the market was liquid, and there was lots of transactions, you’d also want information about what occupancy rates are in buildings in midtown Manhattan and downtowns all across the country. You’d wanna know which buildings were making their loans and which were falling behind with their banks. You would wanna know how rent renegotiations were going. And we know this only in bits and pieces.

Ethan Wu

But there were these two transactions in the office market that we wrote about recently. Both of these are New York examples. But I think there’s a broader point in these two deals, which is that they represent something of a divergence between the high end of the commercial office market and the rest of it.

Robert Armstrong

One of these transactions, Ethan, was near and dear to my heart because it was 1336 Avenue, which was the FT’s office.

Ethan Wu

Is that right?

Robert Armstrong

Yeah, I think we were on the . . . were we on the eighth floor? Anyway . . .

Ethan Wu

This is why we have the grizzled veterans. (Laughs)

Robert Armstrong

This is, so listeners will remember this building because it had the big pink FT sign. It’s on Sixth Avenue up near the Museum of Modern Art, and it was a good enough-looking building. It’s a beautifully located building in the heart of Midtown near Central Park. However, the inside was a wretched cubicle warren (Ethan laughs) with low ceilings and the desks were close together. And I remember it not smelling that great, although maybe I’m making that up. And that building recently sold for a third less. Am I getting that right?

Ethan Wu

Yeah, I think it’s a third less than its 2006 price. And that’s nominal terms, not inflation adjusted.

Robert Armstrong

Yeah. So this, you know, that building has gotten a lot less valuable and that is kind of shocking. Even just looking at where it is, you would think that wouldn’t have happened. Whatever the inside looks like. The contrast case is 245 Park, which is a very glossy new building, and that recently sold at a tiny little markdown from its price of a few years ago. And the news of that sale to a group of Japanese investors, I think, was greeted with euphoria.

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Robert Armstrong

In the industry because it was like, oh, we get to live.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. Right.

Robert Armstrong

People will still pay a lot for these assets.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. The markdown was from 2.2bn to 2bn, which I mean, given how panicked everyone is about commercial real estate, it’s not bad at all.

Robert Armstrong

No, no. That tells you a lot about the state of commercial office real estate in America right now.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robert Armstrong

That when an asset only sells at a small loss, everybody (Ethan laughs) is leaping up from their desks and cheering.

Ethan Wu

Yeah. So these two examples demonstrate a broader point about the office market across the country, which is that there’s a flight to quality. These lower-end, highly commoditised buildings with not a lot of amenities that smell like cheese or whatever, smell like cabbage, no one’s gonna pay for that, especially when people are coming in to work three days a week instead of five. But then the higher end of the office market, there’s, you know, three days a week is not zero days a week. There’s still demand for it. And people want a nice place to work and companies want less but better is what you hear from analysts in the space.

Robert Armstrong

That is true. But Ethan, we must remember the stock market is looking into the future and the stock market is telling us there is gonna be trouble at the high end, too.

Ethan Wu

That’s right. So the stock market doesn’t have the luxury of sitting on its hands at -80 per cent transaction volume and saying, oh, well, you know, we’ll deal with it when it comes. They gotta trade this every day on the best information available. And you look at real estate investment trusts, which are like these, you know, publicly traded pools of commercial property, office real estate investment trusts. They’re a little more panicked about this than the kind of on-the-ground data would suggest right now.

Robert Armstrong

Well, the organisations we’re talking about are people like Boston Properties, SL Green, Vornado. All these companies own high-end buildings in major American cities: New York, Boston, Chicago, San Francisco, et cetera. And just to give you a sense of how big a deal the sale of this one building was, SL Green, which sold the building, was . . .

Ethan Wu

The 245 Park building?

Robert Armstrong

The 245 Park building. Its shares went from 23 to 28.

Ethan Wu

Oh, wow.

Robert Armstrong

Just on news of that one transaction. That said, in February 2020, this was $100 stock. So now it has come roaring back, down only 70-odd per cent (Ethan laughs) from its pre-pandemic high. And if you look across the office REITs, they are all down by at least half. And so what the great discounting mechanism known as the stock market is telling you is we may see the problems in commercial real estate contained to low-end buildings now, but there is a big risk it is not going to stay that way.

Ethan Wu

Yes. And in the piece that we wrote on this recently, you put your finger on kind of, you know, one interacting complexity that is kind of scaring stock market investors.

Robert Armstrong

So think about the two biggest risk factors here. One of them is work from home and occupancy, and the other one is interest rates. Imagine yourself as the owner of the building we’re sitting in right now. On the one hand, you drop by on a Friday and there’s nobody here. So you’d know that when the FT comes to renegotiate this lease, maybe they’re gonna want less office. Maybe we’re gonna wanna pay less. At the same time as that is happening on the revenue side, you’ve got a lease coming up on the building. Let’s say I have no idea who owns this building. (Ethan laughs) (inaudible), I’m sorry if you’re listening. (Ethan laughs) Madam, who owns this (overlapping audio), don’t take this, please. (Laughter)

Robert Armstrong

But on the other side of the ledger, say you’ve got to renegotiate with your lender. Your loan term is coming up. You took out your loan on this building, let’s say broadly at 3 per cent, it’s gonna be 8.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.



Robert Armstrong

Right?



Ethan Wu

Yeah.



Robert Armstrong

And in this business, that’s enough to make your profit margin disappear even if it wasn’t for the threat to rents and occupancy. So depending on the timing of when your lease renegotiations are and when your loan renegotiations are, you’re having some hard thoughts.

Ethan Wu

Yeah.



Robert Armstrong

Both of those two things are great unknowns, right? So even if we had, if the real estate market was perfectly liquid and we had perfect visibility into occupancy, leverage levels, rent payments, et cetera, et cetera, we would still have these two monstrous unknowns. Where does work from home land on the one hand, and where the interest rates land on the other hand?

Ethan Wu

Yes.

Robert Armstrong

And if you knew the answer to either of those, this wouldn’t be an issue. But there’s like two interacting forms of uncertainty here that not only do we not know,



Ethan Wu

It’s scary.



Robert Armstrong

Nobody knows.



Ethan Wu

No one knows. So, Rob, we should ask the question that all the grizzled veterans in the listenership will be wondering, which is, is this gonna be something like a 2008 redux?

Robert Armstrong

Ethan, I said before, not grizzled. Wise.

Ethan Wu

Wise, sagacious.

Robert Armstrong

(Robert laughs) Sagacious. Let’s start with some good news. Office real estate as an asset class is a fraction of the size of residential real estate 2008. Every family in America thinks about its net worth. Every, I should say, middle-class family, middle and upper-class family in America thinks of their net worth in the context the value of their house. That is not analogous to the situation we’re seeing now. Second thing is, this is, you know, houses are a faster-moving asset class than buildings. The transactions are fewer, they’re bigger. The lease terms are quite long. There’s more room to negotiate. So there will be some natural buffers in this situation that were probably absent when people were just putting the keys in the mailbox and walking away on houses in Las Vegas or whatever. Now, let us turn to the bad news.

Ethan Wu

Hit me with it.



Robert Armstrong

The bad news is that this is an industry that is perfectly set up for financial contagion. We have a very highly levered asset class where the asset values are falling. We have a fairly concentrated group of lenders who are lending to all these people. Problems in individual buildings or neighbourhoods will transmit to lenders that will help the problem spread. There is gonna be a 2008-like transmission of this problem and it’s going to get worse if we get the recession . . .

Ethan Wu

Yeah.

Robert Armstrong

That the yield curve is currently telling us we’re going to get.



Ethan Wu

Yeah.



Robert Armstrong

Federal Reserve hiking cycles, especially ones that are fast and sharp, tend to end in recession. What we’re seeing now is against the backdrop of quite a strong economy. That’s why the problem has been so contained to the lower end of the market. Doesn’t have to stay that way.

Ethan Wu

Yup. So I guess where we land at the end of the day is there is a lot of scope for things to go bad here, but maybe not quite 2008.

Robert Armstrong

Ugly, but smaller.

Ethan Wu

Ug— (laughter) it’s the worst way to describe your second child.

Robert Armstrong

(Laughter) Ugly, but smaller. At least he doesn’t eat much. (Laughter)



Ethan Wu

Welcome back. This is Long/Short, that part of the show where we go long and short one stock, company, child. (Laughter) All right Rob, I am long Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness programme. Now I do have student loans, so this is very much a biased call, but the Supreme Court is hearing a challenge to the legality of the programme. They’re supposed to rule today or sometime soon, and I think they just might shoot down the challenge to Biden on standing grounds. If there’s anything these conservative justices like, it’s some standing technicalities, and I think they may wriggle a way out to let it stand. At least I hope. (Laughter) So I’m long.

Robert Armstrong

Ethan. I am confidently short. Whatever mope of a bank lent you money (Ethan laughs) for your student loan.

Ethan Wu

You mean the Department of Education?

Robert Armstrong

(Laughter) I know what they pay you here at the FT. And nobody’s ever gonna see that money again.

Ethan Wu

Oh God, that’s a sore spot. But, you know, I suppose that’s what I deserve for emphasising you’re a grizzled veteran — status.

Robert Armstrong

Don’t poke the bear. (Ethan laughs)

Ethan Wu

All right, Rob, thanks for being here. And listeners, we will not be back on Tuesday as it is July 4th in the US, but we’ll be back a week from now, next Thursday in your feed. Catch you then.



