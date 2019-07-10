Your editorial “Darroch leaks show the UK is dysfunctional too”, July 9) suggests that, as a public servant, the governor of the Bank of England should not serve as a “punchbag” for failures on account of what you suggest is the position’s alleged apolitical nature. But while nominally a civil servant, the governor is very much involved in politics.

The Candidate Pack for the vacancy that will follow when Mark Carney’s term ends in January 2020 states baldly that the governor “plays a central role in setting monetary, macroprudential and microprudential policy” and, as head of the bank, “is accountable to both Parliament and the general public”.

And it is clear that even those that have held the position do not take your view. As the in-house magazine Civil Service World reported in September 2018, “former Bank of England governor Mervyn King has attacked the civil service as being partly to blame for the UK’s ‘incompetent’ handling of the Brexit negotiations”.

Richard Bolchover

London EC3, UK