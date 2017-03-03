Audit bungles deserve the same anger as PwC’s Oscars gaff

Such is the public anger at PwC’s botched stewardship of the Oscar night envelopes that bodyguards have been hired to protect the two partners responsible for the wrong movie being (briefly) named best picture. The sorry pair have been barred from future ceremonies.

On Wall Street, the hit to the firm’s reputation will come as less of a surprise. PwC and the other big auditing firms have had a supporting role for some of the largest financial frauds in history. Last August PwC settled a $5.5bn lawsuit alleging it failed to catch a massive fraud that led to one of the biggest bank failures in US history.

Taylor Bean & Whitaker Mortgage, a Florida lender, collapsed in 2009 as a result of a $2.9bn fraud orchestrated by its leader Lee Farkas. He was later convicted of 14 counts of fraud and conspiracy and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Colonial Bank, which bought over $1bn of fraudulent home loans from Taylor Bean, filed for bankruptcy under the weight of the scheme. PwC, which audited the bank’s books, was accused by the bankruptcy trustee for Taylor Bean of failing to spot the fraud.

PwC said it could not be expected to identify the fraud: “As the professional audit standards make clear, even a properly designed and executed audit may not detect fraud, especially in instances when there is collusion, fabrication of documents, and the override of controls, as there was at Colonial Bank,” a lawyer for PwC said last year.

PwC had deficiencies in 12 audits, or 22 per cent of the 55 audits inspected by the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the US auditing watchdog.

PwC’s foreign affiliates are also on the hook. PwC’s UK unit was fined £2.3m by the Financial Reporting Council for signing off on the 2007 audit of subprime lender Cattles, which later collapsed. Tesco dropped PwC as its auditor of 32 years in 2015 — one year after the company admitted to overstating profits by £263m. Three Tesco executives were charged with criminal offences by the Serious Fraud Office last year. The FRC is investigating PwC.

Of course, PwC is not alone. Arthur Andersen was criminally charged in 2002 by US authorities for destroying documents related to its audit of Enron. After the firm was indicted its clients headed for the hills, eventually causing a collapse.

The lesson then, as it is now for PwC, is that an auditing firm’s very survival lies with the confidence of its clients. But it also meant that the dominance of the remaining Big Four firms — which audit 99 per cent of publicly traded companies — means they are nearly immune from prosecution.

Andersen’s collapse chilled prosecutors. KPMG averted a criminal indictment in 2005 for obstruction of justice and selling abusive tax shelters in a landmark settlement. Ernst & Young in 2013 paid $123m to avoid prosecution for its selling of tax shelters.

Deloitte, which had audited Taylor Bean for years, settled lawsuits in 2013 by the bankruptcy trustee over $7.6bn in losses. The firm’s Brazil unit last year paid a record $8m fine to PCAOB for falsifying an audit of a local airline.

As gatekeepers for shareholders, auditing firms are held to a high standard. Advocates for the industry are quick to argue they cannot detect a fraud if they are misled by company insiders. Regulators in the US and UK are increasing their oversight but the ramifications are limited.

The irony of Oscars night is that PwC was not mishandling the Academy’s financial statements, or even wrongly tallying votes. Its blunder was handing the wrong envelope to Warren Beatty.

The ensuing outrage does not match that which follows the seriousness of a bank failure. Wall Street and regulators should take a page out of the Hollywood playbook and make it more costly for auditors when financial statements and shareholders are at risk.

The writer is US investigations correspondent