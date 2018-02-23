Listen to this article
Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback.
What do you think?
Stricken by grief Emma González reflects during a speech calling for gun control at a rally in Fort Lauderdale following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida
Head first Barrett Martineau of Canada during a men’s skeleton event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics
Brush fire A 30-metre Gothic-style structure built of twigs by Russian artist Nikolay Polissky goes up in flames in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, south-west of Moscow
Under siege People run for cover after Syrian air strikes on the rebel-held town of Hamouria in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus
Call of duty A US marine drinks cobra blood during a jungle survival exercise as part of the “Cobra Gold 2018” in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand
Fond farewell Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change gather in Freedom Square, Harare, to pay tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai, the Zimbabwean opposition leader, who died last week aged 65
Mercy dash Afghans rush an injured man to hospital after a bomb attack that killed at least three tribal elders in a hotel in the eastern city of Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan
Front row Queen Elizabeth sits with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn’s runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design
In mourning Iranian Shia Muslims at a ceremony in Tehran commemorating the anniversary of the death of Fatima, Prophet Muhammad’s daughter
Lift-off A young Afghan launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan
Listen up Parent Melissa Blank with Jonathan Blank and Julia Cordover, surviving students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, attend a listening session with US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington to discuss school safety and gun control
Promoted Content