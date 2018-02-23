Experimental feature Listen to this article Play audio for this article Pause 00:00 00:00 Experimental feature Report a mispronounced word What was mispronounced? Optional: help us by adding the time Submit Thank you for your help! or Give us your feedback Thank you for your feedback. What do you think? I‘ll use it in the future

© Rhona Wise/AFP/Getty

Stricken by grief Emma González reflects during a speech calling for gun control at a rally in Fort Lauderdale following the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida

© Edgar Su/Reuters

Head first Barrett Martineau of Canada during a men’s skeleton event at the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympics

© Dmitry Serebryakob/AFP/Getty

Brush fire A 30-metre Gothic-style structure built of twigs by Russian artist Nikolay Polissky goes up in flames in the village of Nikola-Lenivets, south-west of Moscow

© AFP/Getty

Under siege People run for cover after Syrian air strikes on the rebel-held town of Hamouria in the eastern Ghouta region near Damascus

© Athit Perawongmetha/Reuters

Call of duty A US marine drinks cobra blood during a jungle survival exercise as part of the “Cobra Gold 2018” in Chon Buri province, eastern Thailand

© Jekesai Njikizana/AFP/Getty

Fond farewell Supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change gather in Freedom Square, Harare, to pay tribute to Morgan Tsvangirai, the Zimbabwean opposition leader, who died last week aged 65

© Reuters

Mercy dash Afghans rush an injured man to hospital after a bomb attack that killed at least three tribal elders in a hotel in the eastern city of Jalalabad, near the border with Pakistan

© Yui Mok/PA

Front row Queen Elizabeth sits with Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour as they view Richard Quinn’s runway show before presenting him with the inaugural Queen Elizabeth II Award for British Design

© Vahid Salemi/AP

In mourning Iranian Shia Muslims at a ceremony in Tehran commemorating the anniversary of the death of Fatima, Prophet Muhammad’s daughter

© Mohammad Ismail/Reuters

Lift-off A young Afghan launches a kite on top of a hill in Kabul, Afghanistan

© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Listen up Parent Melissa Blank with Jonathan Blank and Julia Cordover, surviving students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, attend a listening session with US president Donald Trump at the White House in Washington to discuss school safety and gun control