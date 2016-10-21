Trump uses charity event to step up invective

Donald Trump was booed at a traditional pre-election charity dinner on Thursday night, as the Republican candidate discarded the convention of using the event for a bit of light-hearted mockery by escalating his attacks on Hillary Clinton.

At the white tie dinner in New York’s Waldorf Astoria hotel, attended by the city’s political and business elite, Mr Trump mixed jokes with a thinly-veiled invective, at one point suggesting his Democrat opponent was corrupt and a Catholic hater.

Mr Trump was alluding to leaked emails that show she is critical of some conservative social policy positions taken by Catholics.

But the attack line seemed particularly pointed given the setting — a dinner in New York attended by the city’s Catholic hierarchy in memory of Alfred E Smith, the first Roman Catholic to run for US president in 1928.

There were gasps and audible boos at times, prompting Mr Trump to turn to his opponent seated across the stage and quip: “I don’t know who they’re angry at, Hillary, you or I.”

At the dinner earlier, the two candidates had been seated with just Cardinal Dolan between them. They even engaged in a brief handshake before the speeches ensued, something studiously avoided at the three ill-tempered televised election debates, the last of which took place on Wednesday.

Mr Trump’s concession to self-deprecation was to jokingly compare his career with the son of God, remarking that he too started as “a carpenter working for his father”.

Some of Mr Trump’s jokes were well received, in particular when he accused the media of being biased against him. “You want the proof?” he asked. “Michelle Obama gives a speech and everyone loves it. My wife Melania gives the exact same speech and people get on her case.”

But there was an audible muttering from the guests when he then referred to the possibility of legal action against Mrs Clinton if he became president.

“Just before taking the dais, Hillary accidentally bumped into me. And she very civilly said, ‘Pardon me,’” Mr Trump said, bringing a laugh from Mrs Clinton. “I very politely replied, ‘Let me talk to you about that after I get into office.’”

But Mr Trump earned a much sterner look from Mrs Clinton when questioning the charity work of the Clinton Foundation, disparaging the charity’s work in Haiti.

© Reuters

For her part, Mrs Clinton said she was not eligible for sainthood but “getting through these three debates with Donald has to count as a miracle”, while her pursuit of the presidency was like trying to breach the “highest stained glass ceiling”.

She too sought to land political blows, making critical references to his comments about not accepting the election result, and his soft line on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But she was also critical of Republicans who continue to back Mr Trump, singling out Rudy Giuliani, the former New York mayor, who she pointed out had started his career as an attorney, “going after wealthy New Yorkers who don’t pay their taxes” but was now a Trump supporter.

Finally, she warned that there was “nothing funny about the stakes in this election”, concluding with a telling compliment about Al Smith, a New York governor and unsuccessful presidential candidate who had spent his political career opposing those who use “appeals to fear and division”.