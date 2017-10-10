Wildfires kill 11 across Californian wine country

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Firefighters are struggling to contain a series of wildfires that have ripped through California’s North Bay area since Sunday night, killing at least 11 people and destroying thousands of homes and buildings across America’s prime wine-growing country.

Seven people were killed in Sonoma, the county sheriff’s office said, two died in Napa, one person was killed in Mendocino county and another in Yuba county.

California fire officials said that the three largest fires had destroyed at least 1,500 homes and commercial facilities across the affected counties, including the best known US wine-growing regions, Napa and Sonoma.

Local media reported that more than 100 people were being treated in Napa and Sonoma hospitals, and an official told reporters that 100 missing person calls had been logged.

About 20,000 people fled their homes on Sunday night as evacuation orders were issued. Further evacuations were ordered on Monday, and thousands are still without power.

Cynthia Shaw, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, said the organisation had opened nine shelters in Sonoma, Napa, Lake and Mendocino counties, while local government agencies had opened a further 10. Churches, schools and community centres are also taking in people and pets displaced by the fires.

Fires driven by strong winds spread over more than 100,000 acres across several counties, destroying at least two wineries — Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, and the 100-acre Signorello Estate winery north of Napa city.

One fire spread across 25,000 acres in Atlas Peak, north of Napa city, according to Cal Fire, tearing through an area popular with tourists and dotted with vineyards.

Another blaze ripped through 25,000 acres of land north-east of Santa Rosa, burning buildings including a Hilton hotel.

The fire has crippled some high-end tourism businesses. Justin Hayman, general manager of Santa Rosa’s Fountaingrove Inn and steakhouse, which was caught in the conflagration, said guests in the 124-room hotel were evacuated.

Karissa Kruse, president of Sonoma County Winegrowers, called the fire “devastating”.

“Reports of fire damage to wineries, businesses and homes continues to grow,” said Ms Kruse. “While 90 per cent of the wine grapes have been harvested, there were still grapes in the vineyards that were scheduled to be picked in the next 10 days.”

Philippa Lockwood, 31, who lives in Santa Rosa, about four miles from the evacuation zone, described seeing a “huge plume of black smoke completely covering the sky” on Monday morning. “It was pretty unreal,” she said.