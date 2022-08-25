Who's winning the war in Ukraine?
Six months into the Ukraine war, Gideon talks to Phillips O'Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St Andrews, Scotland, about the balance of forces on each side. With Russian forces bogged down, is a Ukrainian victory now a possibility?
Presented by Gideon Rachman. Produced by Fiona Symon. Sound design is by Breen Turner
