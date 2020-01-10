Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The US House of Representatives votes in favour of limiting president Donald Trump’s military powers against Iran,Western intelligence officials believe a plane that crashed in Iran killing 176 people was mistakenly brought down by an Iranian missile, and Britain is preparing to activate a new post-Brexit sanctions regime. Plus, the FT’s Patrick McGee breaks down both the outlandish and realistic ideas that came out of this year’s Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.

